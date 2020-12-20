Mike McCarthy Gives Cryptic Explanation for Deactivating Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott’s calf injury might have been the excuse the Dallas Cowboys needed to not play him rather than the reason the Pro Bowl running back was unable to play.

Speaking after Sunday’s 41-33 win over San Francisco, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed that Elliott was a last-minute deactivation because “we felt like it was not in the best interest to go with him.”

Most assumed Elliott’s absence — the first time he’s missed a game in his five-year NFL career — was due to his nagging calf, which popped up on Dec. 9 after Elliott was listed as a limited practice participant. He gutted through obvious discomfort in Dallas’ win over Cincinnati, converting 12 carries into 48 scoreless yards.

Elliott remained limited in practice on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as the team readied for its home contest versus the 49ers. He was officially listed as questionable, though the Dallas Morning News reported he would play.

As did McCarthy.

“I would say I think understandably he’s a little further away this week than he was last week because he played in the game,” he told reporters earlier this week. “But I still plan on him playing Sunday. Today will be important and the amount of work he gets tomorrow (in practice) will factor. But all things look like he’s going to play in the game.”

Until he didn’t.

Insert “eyes” emoji.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!

Pollard Shines in Zeke’s Stead

Given a full workload with Elliott looking on, sophomore RB Tony Pollard single-handily beat the 49ers, totaling 69 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 12 carries — a breath-of-fresh-air 5.8 YPC. He added six catches on a team-high nine targets for 63 yards.

Pollard’s highlight-reel play came late in the fourth quarter, with Dallas clinging to a 27-24 lead. Pollard cut, juked, broke out of a tackle, and hit the turbo button en route to a 40-yard TD scamper. McCarthy rightfully termed his performance as “excellent.”

Asked about the support he received from Elliott during the game, Pollard downplayed the notion of potential bad blood between the $90 million workhorse and his young understudy.

“Zeke’s like my No. 1 fan. Any situation where he can’t go and the team has to run through me or another guy, (he’s cheering us). Definitely a good guy to have on your side,” he said, via USA Today.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Cowboys Named Among Likeliest Landing Spots for Ex-Pro Bowl Defender

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL