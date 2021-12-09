Cowboys Mike McCarthy Puts Washington on Notice With Bold Guarantee

Hours after returning to the Dallas Cowboys headquarters following his lengthy absence, head coach Mike McCarthy did not waste time making sure everyone knew the team is ready for their rivalry matchup against the Washington Football Team. After being in COVID protocols, McCarthy was cleared to once again enter the Cowboys facility on December 9 and noted that “we’re going to win this game.”

“You can’t just win one way in this league, and it’s not practical to think you’re going to win with the same guys lining up the same 11 every week,” McCarthy explained during his December 9 press conference. “It’s just not practical. I’ve never seen it happen. I’ve seen teams go on great runs that their health probably plays a big part in it, whether all five of their linemen together, the quarterback, so you do have that. But this to me, this is all part of a normal challenge and that’s why it’s staying on top of the details within the numbers. I understand what the stats say and stats can be misleading one way or the other.

“We understand that so, we’re just really focused on self-improvement and winning. We got to do whatever we got to do to win the game. But these guys are very accountable. The work ethic of our football team, the whole space is very high, they’re very accountable. We know what people think of us. We love that, we’re comfortable [with] who we are, where we are, but I’m excited about what’s in front of us, because we’re going to win this game.

“I’m confident not in just the prep that’s going into it, but more importantly we want to improve too along the way. So, I think that’s all part about what the challenge of December football gives you.”

McCarthy on Potential Bulletin Board Material: ‘What Am I Supposed to Say?’

McCarthy was asked whether his words could be used by Washington as bulletin board material leading up to the rivalry matchup. The Cowboys coach pondered what else he should say other than the Cowboys expect to win the game.

“I mean, what am I supposed to say,” McCarthy responded. “Yeah, we fully, I fully expect to win every game I’ve ever competed in. That’s what sports is all about, that’s what the NFL, trust me, I understand how hard it is. They’re working hard, we’re working hard. But yeah, we’re clearly planning on going to Washington to win the game. I mean, there’s no doubt about that.”

Prescott Backed McCarthy’s Guarantee vs. WFT

The Cowboys players do appear to feel added pressure from McCarthy’s guarantee. Dak Prescott emphasized that the team needs to feel “accountable for our words” adding that the plan is to “go out and win.”

“Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on backing up McCarthy’s guarantee: ‘We know obviously what this game means,'” Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill detailed Prescott’s response on Twitter. “‘We know what playing the Washington Football Team means. Now, we have to make sure we’re accountable for our words. We’ve got to go out and go win. Simple as that.’”