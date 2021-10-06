Mike McCarthy Admits Reason Cowboys Cut Jaylon Smith

There was nothing personal that went into the Dallas Cowboys opting to abruptly part ways with former starting linebacker Jaylon Smith.

To hear head coach Mike McCarthy frame it, Smith’s impending release — which becomes official at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday — “wasn’t an easy decision” to make, yet a necessary one from a business standpoint. A “big-picture roster move” for an organization weighing both its short- and long-term prospects.

“We felt this was the time to do it,” McCarthy explained to reporters Wednesday morning, per the official team website . “I just think like anything, there’s always factors involved in how you build your 90-man roster. … Jaylon’s an excellent football player. There’s other factors involved in this decision.

“He played good football for us. In my time with him, he totally bought into the new direction of the program and everything we’ve done. The guy practices every single day and plays his ass off. I have nothing but respect for him.”

Zeke, Parsons React to News

On Sunday, Smith was named defensive captain for the Cowboys’ Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers. He even led the pregame huddle. Forty eight hours later, the former Pro Bowler found himself unemployed, kicked to the curb by the only team he’s known as a pro. Such is life in the National Football League.

“People have been asking about my ‘Welcome to the NFL’ moment. Last night was probably it,” first-round rookie LB Micah Parsons said of Smith’s release, via David Helman of the official team website.

The team’s leading tackler in 2020, Smith was reduced to a backup role but began seeing increased snaps with starting weakside ‘backer Keanu Neal on the COVID-19 list, from which he was activated Wednesday. While it became clear that Smith was not in coordinator Dan Quinn’s future plans, news of his departure still caught his now-ex teammates entirely off guard.

“I think everyone was surprised,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said Wednesday. Elliott added the development “sucks” but “[we] gotta control what we can control as a team.”



Reason for Smith’s Pink Slip Revealed

As multiple media reports have indicated, the Cowboys did not want to remain on the hook for Smith’s $9.2 million injury guarantee in 2022. This, after fully guaranteeing his $7.2 million base salary for 2021. It was a contractually conscious transaction.

But McCarthy also confirmed the personnel-related aspects to what was an organizational decision. In addition to Neal’s return, Dallas wants to siphon more playing time to fourth-round rookie LB Jabril Cox while continuing to foster Parsons’ meteoric upside.