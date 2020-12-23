McCarthy Addresses Rumor of Kellen Moore Leaving Cowboys for HC Job

Kellen Moore’s time as Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator could be coming to a close.

Coinciding with Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin reportedly accepting the same position at Auburn, rumors are swirling that Moore might return to his alma mater as Harsin’s successor — rumors that haven’t yet been addressed internally between Moore and Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy.

“I have not talked to Kellen (Moore) yet about it, which is not abnormal. Wednesday’s a busy day where you’re putting in the game plan,” McCarthy said Wednesday, via Radio.com. “But, I’m sure, if there’s something to talk about we’ll definitely talk about it. I think with anything (involving) career advancement you just handle those opportunities on an individual basis.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!

Coaching Background

Before he’d call plays for the Cowboys, Moore was quarterbacking Boise State from 2008-2011. He finished his collegiate tenure having completed 1,157 passes for 14,667 yards, 142 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. Moore was a Heisman finalist in 2010 and became the first QB in FBS history to record at least 50 career wins.

Moore went undrafted in 2012 and lasted three seasons with the Detroit Lions before bolting to the Cowboys, with whom he’d spend the 2015-17 campaigns as a backup. In 2018, he announced his retirement and subsequent foray into coaching; his first gig was a big one: Cowboys QBs coach.

In 2019, Moore was promoted to OC under then-HC Jason Garrett. He was an instant hit with franchise QB Dak Prescott, devising an offense that ranked among the top-five in most statistical categories. Moore was retained this past offseason by new head Mike McCarthy, who also granted the 32-year-old full play-calling autonomy.

Dallas again boasted a powerhouse attack until Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5. Moore nonetheless made chicken salad out of chicken you-know-what. Despite the obvious downgrade in talent from Dak to Andy Dalton, the Cowboys have scored 71 points over their last two games — both wins.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Dot-Connecting to BSU

Former Cowboys exec and Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Gil Brandt was among the first to speculate about Moore’s potential departure to the Gem State. Brandt tweeted: “The Boise St job is one of the best in America. Great facilities, supportive admin, can easily recruit west coast, great place to raise family. It doesn’t have to be a stepping-stone job but it has landed many coaches much bigger gigs. Kellen Moore would be an excellent choice.”

The Idaho Statesmen also termed Moore as a top candidate due to his “legend” at the university. And as Radio.com noted, Moore told the paper in 2018 that he’d be open to an eventual return.

“I’ll do anything for Boise, and you never know with this coaching thing where it will take you,” Moore said at the time. “It’s a place I’d love to be. … If something were to happen, it would obviously be interesting.”

READ NEXT: Stephen Jones Reveals Decision on Dalton as Cowboys QB in 2021

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL