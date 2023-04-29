Cowboys Skipper Mike McCarthy Sounds Off on ‘Sexy’ Draft Picks

It’s safe to say Mike McCarthy is feeling good about what the Dallas Cowboys did in the NFL Draft through the first three rounds.

The Cowboys took Mazi Smith with their first-round pick and added tight end Luke Schoonmaker (No. 58 overall) and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (No. 90 overall) on the second day of the draft.

“I think it’s sexy as hell,” McCarthy said of their draft haul after Day 2 of the draft.

On the Cowboys draft sheet are the names of Stephon Gilmore, Brandin Cooks and Johnathan Hankins, who were acquired for 2023 draft picks in the fifth and sixth rounds. “I think it’s sexy as hell,” Mike McCarthy said of the draft so far. “We got six good players here.” — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 29, 2023

McCarthy and the Cowboys brass also lumped their acquisitions of Brandin Cooks, Stephon Gilmore and Jonathan Hankins into that group, since Dallas used fifth and sixth-round picks in this year’s draft to get those deals done.

“We got six good players here,” McCarthy added.

Cowboys on Mazi Smith Pick: ‘It’s Like Christmas’

Mazi Smith: Press Conference | Dallas Cowboys 2023

The Cowboys addressed many of their needs through free agency but getting an impactful defensive tackle in Smith was a much-needed move. Smith will be a powerful presence in the middle of the defensive line and joins a Cowboys unit that was already among the NFL’s best.

“It’s like Christmas,” McCarthy said while introducing Smith. “When you look at all the work that goes into it, going back to his [Official] 30 visit, and just what a great fit he is for us … I just want him to be himself. He is a great fit for us.”

Cowboys EVP and Director of Player Personnel Stephen Jones echoed that sentiment about their newest weapon on the defensive side of the ball.

“You can see it in his face that he loves ball, he loves everything about it,” Jones said. “All the coaches that met with him agree that he’d be a great fit in this organization, and for him to fall down there to us and for us to have the opportunity to pick him, I feel like Mike. I feel like it’s Christmas.”

Dallas was toying with the idea of potentially moving back in the first round, per the Cowboys’ official site. However, it was revealed during negotiations that the Kanas City Chiefs — who the Cowboys were negotiating with — wanted Smith as well.

Cowboys Address Needs With Schoonmaker, Overshown

The Cowboys get their TE Dallas drafts TE Luke Shoonmaker from Michigan with the 58th pick pic.twitter.com/HpIm6xsNYo — Sharp Football Analysis (@SharpFBAnalysis) April 29, 2023

The Cowboys garnered high marks for Smith but also did some nice work with the picks of Schoonmaker and Overshown.

Schoonmaker has great size and athleticism, which he showed off during 11 starts last season with Michigan. He caught 34 passes for 418 yards and three touchdowns. He’ll help fill the void by departed TE Dalton Schultz, who signed with the Texans.

Overshown adds another body to a relatively thin position at linebacker and he knows how to get in the backfield. Overshown moved from safety to linebacker while at Texas and notched 30.5 tackles for loss over his college career. He garnered All-Big 12 honors last season as a member of the Longhorns.

With the Cowboys, he’ll get to work alongside Micah Parsons and veteran Leighton Vander Esch, as well as younger players Damone Clark, Jabril Cox and Devin Harper.

The Cowboys’ next pick is in the fourth round (No. 129).