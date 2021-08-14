Cowboys Starter Suffers ‘Significant’ Injury in Preseason Loss

Friday night’s preseason matchup against the Arizona Cardinals devolved into a body-bag affair for the Dallas Cowboys.

Several Cowboys players went down amid the 19-16 defeat at State Farm Stadium, none more noteworthy than projected starting defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, who sustained an apparent elbow injury in the first half of the exhibition contest.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Gallimore suffered hypertension of his left elbow and was “in a lot of pain.” He’s scheduled to undergo an MRI on Saturday to determine his prognosis.

Which, as of this writing, doesn’t sound good; Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced after the game that Gallimore’s ailment is considered “significant.”

“But not sure yet of exact timeline,” cautioned beat writer Michael Gehlken. “Will be evaluated further in Dallas.”

The team — which broke training camp in Oxnard, Calif., earlier this week — is slated to arrive back in Texas early Saturday morning and “will have a lot of guys they need to look at,” per David Helman of the official Cowboys website.

In addition to Gallimore, Dallas lost tight end Sean McKeon (ankle), offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (knee), wide receiver Malik Turner (foot), and linebacker Anthony Hines (elbow) at various points during the game.

McCarthy also revealed defensive end/designated pass-rusher Randy Gregory “returned home early” from camp due to a foot issue that “might not be too serious,” ESPN’s Todd Archer reported.

In postgame press conference, Mike McCarthy said Randy Gregory returned home early because he is dealing with a foot injury. He practiced Wed. and said he wanted to play vs. Arizona, so might not be too serious, however, he also said he needs all the preseason work he can get. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 14, 2021

Gallimore Found ‘Identity’ Before Injury

The 82nd overall pick of the 2020 draft, Gallimore appeared in 14 games as a rookie, starting nine. His potential capped under then-coordinator Mike Nolan, the Oklahoma product tallied just 28 tackles, four quarterback hits, and a half-sack across 416 defensive snaps.

Out went Nolan, in came Dan Quinn, who seems to have rejuvenated the 24-year-old — the entire defense, really. Gallimore gleefully spoke out about how the Cowboys discovered their promising new “identity” at the onset of camp.

“Last year, it was tough. New system, a lot of things happening. Just growing pains and stuff like that, and I feel like this defense is allowing me the talent to be a top tier,” he said, via USA Today’s Brianna Dix. “So, I feel like that confidence is building. Guys are just on the same page. Guys are locked in. We’re starting to believe in ourselves and believe in each other. So, as we continue to go through camp and continue to grind and continue to put in the work, you’ll definitely notice a difference. But the change of culture, it’s starting to happen for sure.”

Next Men Up

Assuming Gallimore is sidelined for the foreseeable future, Dallas likely will entrench veterans Carlos Watkins and Brent Urban as the primary DTs. The club, it should be noted, is already without DL Trysten Hill (knee), who remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Gallimore’s absence should also create additional playing time for rookie linemen Osa Odighizuwa and Quinton Bohanna. The Cowboys, too, have Justin Hamilton and Austin Faoliu as deep reserves on the 90-player roster.

