AFC Foe ‘Steal’ Defender From Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys just got poached as the Denver Broncos snagged defensive tackle Justin Hamilton from the team’s practice squad. Opposing teams are able to sign unprotected practice squad players to their active roster.

“Former Cowboys DT Justin Hamilton played his best game for team on Oct. 31 at Vikings,” Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken noted on Twitter. “Cowboys then hosted Broncos the next week. Seems fair to say Denver took note of Hamilton in its preparation.”

Hamilton played in nine games for the Cowboys this season notching 10 tackles, two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss. The defensive tackle also had 10 appearances in 2020, including two starts.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

The Cowboys Practice Squad Is Short-Handed

Former Cowboys DT Justin Hamilton played his best game for team on Oct. 31 at Vikings. Cowboys then hosted Broncos the next week. Seems fair to say Denver took note of Hamilton in its preparation. pic.twitter.com/YmFmKynKMh https://t.co/WCbeZJU5si — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 28, 2021

The news comes weeks after the Cowboys signed Hamilton on December 15, marking his third stint with the team. Dallas is now dealing with a short-handed practice squad roster with several players on the COVID list.

“Broncos have signed DT Justin Hamilton off the Cowboys’ practice squad,” Gehlken said on Twitter. “Their practice squad already was down four players because of COVID-19 protocol (RB JaQuan Hardy, OL Isaac Alarcon, WR Brandon Smith and OT Aviante Collins). Now, it loses Hamilton.”

The Cowboys Defensive Line Depth Kept Hamilton on the Practice Squad

And one of my favorite plays from Justin Hamilton was how he let up at the end of this QB hit. Great awareness and heads-up play. Sometimes, it's the little things. pic.twitter.com/KMMLGtDJZq — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) August 29, 2021

Hamilton was a highly regarded role player during his time with the Cowboys. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher believes it was the Cowboys defensive line depth that led to Hamilton remaining on the practice squad, leaving the defensive lineman open to being poached by another team.

“Source: Broncos signing DT Justin Hamilton off DallasCowboys’ practice squad,” Fisher detailed on Twitter. “Dallas need isn’t there right now, but he’s been helpful in pinch.”

Opposing Teams Can Sign Unprotected Practice Squad Players to Their Active Roster

Cowboys’ release of NT Dontari Poe opens up playing time for others. One player whom the team gave more opportunity Sunday at Washington was DT Justin Hamilton (79). He took a step back, however, after impressing the previous week vs. Cardinals. Hamilton looks to bounce back. pic.twitter.com/xt1KRynUJD — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 28, 2020

The Cowboys are only permitted to move Hamilton and other practice squad players up to the active roster two times. Bleeding Green Nation’s Brandon Gowton detailed the NFL rules regarding an opposing team signing practice squad players.

“Practice squad players are free to sign with other NFL teams, assuming they are signed to the 53-man active roster,” Gowton explained. “A practice squad player cannot be signed directly to another practice squad unless he is first released. A practice squad player can not sign with their team’s upcoming opponent, unless they do so six days before the upcoming game or 10 days if their team is currently on a bye week.”

Quinn on Cowboys Defense: ‘We Had a Good Discussion About Going From Selfish to Selfless’





Play



Dan Quinn: In Sync | Dallas Cowboys 2021 Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn talked Monday about the way the Cowboys' defense has come together to contribute to making big plays as a unit. #DallasCowboys #CowboysNation #NFL Subscribe to the Dallas Cowboys YouTube Channel: bit.ly/2L07gMO For more Cowboys content: dallascowboys.com Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/dallascowboys Follow us on TikTok: tiktok.com/@dallascowboys Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/dallascowboys… 2021-12-27T22:17:15Z

The Cowboys have plenty of talent on defense and appear to be peaking at the right time. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn detailed how he has been able to get the entire defensive roster to buy-in even when they are not getting as many snaps given the team’s depth.

“I think months ago we had a good discussion about going from selfish to selfless and that’s not an easy thing to do,” Quinn noted during his December 27 press conference. “But at the end, when everybody’s playing well and you got all this whole crew going and they’re really busting their a** and putting out for one another, that helps. But yes, it’s definitely a tricky moment that you have to work through, but fortunately for us because of the connection of them and the team, they’re able to work through it and we are too.”