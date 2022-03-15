Cowboys Lose $14 Million Key Starter: Report

The Dallas Cowboys offensive line is going to look a lot different in 2022. Starting guard Connor Williams became the second former Cowboys player to join the Dolphins since free agency started.

“Former Cowboys’ OL Connor Williams is signing a 2-year $14 million deal that includes $7.5 million fully guaranteed with the Miami Dolphins, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted on March 14.

Williams spent the last four seasons as a starting offensive lineman for the Cowboys after being selected by Dallas with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

The Cowboys Planned to Move on From Williams: Report

It does not appear that the Cowboys offered the Dolphins much resistance in their push to sign Williams. Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reported that the Cowboys “did not plan” to re-sign Williams.

“Cowboys did not plan to re-sign LG Connor Williams,” Gehlken said on Twitter. “They are moving forward at the position, be it with a low-cost veteran or early draft pick. They expected and are pleased to see him do well, factoring into compensatory pick formula. Williams and WR Cedrick Wilson in Miami.”

Williams earned a 76.1 grade from Pro Football Focus for 2021, the highest score of his career. We can expect the Cowboys to address the offensive line this offseason with a budget option in free agency or via the draft.

The Cowboys Have Been Unable to Find a Trade Partner for Collins

The Cowboys are also preparing to move on from La’el Collins, meaning that nearly half of the Dallas starting offensive line will change for 2022. As free agency kicked off on March 14, Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins described the potential for Collins to be traded as “doubtful” making a release “probable.”

“Source said it’s doubtful Cowboys can trade La’el Collins and a release is probable,” Watkins detailed on Twitter. “Let’s see what happens.”

Schefter reported on March 12 that Collins had been given permission to explore trade options. The Cowboys will likely slide Terence Steele into Collins’ old starting role. According to Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher, the Cowboys “soured” on Collins as time went on in Dallas.

“The $ sacrifice here makes little sense,” Fisher explained on Twitter on March 12. “But Cowboys have soured on La’el Collins – long wishing he’d ‘take the job more seriously,’ I’m told.”

The Cowboys Lost Gregory After Initially Announcing the Pass Rusher Had Re-Signed

The second day of free agency was a bit challenging for the Cowboys. Things started out promising when the Cowboys announced they had re-signed Malik Hooker and Randy Gregory. Hours later, multiple reports indicated that Gregory had a change of heart and would be joining the Broncos.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Cowboys tried to add language to the contract to protect the team if Gregory had an off-field setback. This prompted Gregory to spurn the Cowboys in favor of the Broncos. The Cowboys now have a sizable hole to fill on the defensive line.