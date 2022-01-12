Cowboys Move 2 Stars to Active Roster Ahead of Playoff Game vs. 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys are moving closer to full strength as the team takes on the San Francisco 49ers in their first playoff matchup. The Cowboys announced that linebacker Micah Parsons and left tackle Tyron Smith have both been activated from the COVID-19 list putting them on track to play against the Niners.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy added that safety Jayron Kearse has yet to be activated from the COVID list. McCarthy admitted that the coaching and training staff will be monitoring the conditioning of the players returning to the active roster.

“Well, I think that’s something that we’ll go through today and tomorrow” McCarthy noted during his January 12 press conference. “And that’s something that we discussed in our medical meeting this morning. We had the reps laid out accordingly so I don’t have a percentage for you, but we’re definitely cognizant of it.”

McCarthy on Parsons: ‘I’m Hoping the Time Away Has Served Him Well’

Parsons will be playing in his first NFL playoff game after being a key reason for the Cowboys’ turnaround on defense during his rookie season. McCarthy noted the Cowboys plan to continue using Parsons both on the defensive line and as a traditional linebacker against the Niners.

“Micah is [an] extremely physical football player,” McCarthy explained. “It’ll be great to get him back out there. I’m hoping the time away has served him well. But yeah, his physicality to play both on the line and off the line and particularly as a pressure player, too is definitely something we feel can be impactful Sunday.”

Parsons: ‘I Feel Like I Let My Team Down’

Parsons was ruled out for the Cowboys’ regular season finale against the Eagles after being placed on the COVID list. The linebacker took to social media to express his frustration after news broke of his absence.

“I saddened by the news I feel like I let my team down and Dallas cowboys nation!” Parsons tweeted on January 5. “I’ll be back better than ever!! I’m only going to be more hungry! See you soon #lion.”

Pollard & Gregory Are Expected to Play vs. 49ers

The Cowboys were also without Tony Pollard in Week 18, but the speedy playmaker will be back on the field for the postseason. McCarthy emphasized that the team was being cautious with Pollard but the running back is “full go” this week.

“It’s definitely what you said, we’re just being smart with them, so I anticipate Tony will be at practice Wednesday, full go,” McCarthy detailed during his January 10 media session.

Pass rusher Randy Gregory played against the Eagles but looked to be in pain. McCarthy confirmed that Gregory will be suited up for the Wild Card round.

“Oh, Randy’s in good shape, he was in here yesterday,” McCarthy added. “I think that him and D-Law [DeMarcus Lawrence] played about the numbers that I was looking for them to play, but yeah I think Randy come Wednesday will be ready to go. So, I have no doubts about his availability.”