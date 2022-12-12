Cowboys Expect to Miss $2.2 Million Starter With Serious Injury: Report

The Dallas Cowboys were able to squeak out a win over the Houston Texans, but the team may be without starting right tackle Terence Steele for the foreseeable future. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Steele’s knee injury he sustained against the Texans is “feared to be serious.”

“Bad news for the Cowboys: RT Terence Steele suffered a concerning knee injury that is feared to be serious, source said. MRI today,” Rapoport tweeted on December 12, 2022. “Good news: Pro Bowl LT Tyron Smith (hamstring) progressed well enough last week that playing this week is very possible. Would be a big boost.”

It is unclear whether Steele’s injury is of the season-ending variety, but at the very least, it will be a surprise if the offensive lineman is on the field any time soon. ESPN’s Cowboys insider Todd Archer also reported that the Cowboys are preparing for bad news in regards to Steele’s status.

“Cowboys fear right tackle Terence Steele suffered a serious injury to his left knee, according to multiple sources,” Archer detailed on Twitter following the Cowboys’ Week 14 win over the Texans. “He will undergo more tests Monday for exact diagnosis but Jason Peters, Josh Ball will be counted on if he’s out for extended period of time.”

Peters Is Expected to Start at Right Tackle

Cowboys RT Terence Steele had the back of his left leg rolled up on pic.twitter.com/broeQvcYfa — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 11, 2022

The good news is that former Pro Bowler Jason Peters filled in admirably during his brief appearance at right tackle during the Cowboys’ victory against the Texans. Peters had not played the position in nearly two decades but is expected to play a good number of snaps at right tackle in Steele’s absence.

“Jason Peters will be RT for the Cowboys going forward,” Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. tweeted on December 12. “He was on the field for the final TD drive and had no issues, despite going no reps at RT in practice and not playing the position since rookie season. Josh Ball gave up the sack and pressure on Dak Prescott’s final pick.”

Smith’s Return Could Not Come at a Better Time

How much will Tyron Smith's return help the Cowboys? 🤔 "If he's able to play anywhere remotely close to the way he has played the majority of his career, this is Super Bowl changing aspirations." — @danorlovsky7 pic.twitter.com/BVfxJSPlKB — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 7, 2022

Dallas eight-time Pro Bowl tackle Tyron Smith is expected to make his 2022 debut sooner rather than later after sustaining a serious hamstring injury during the preseason. Smith began practicing as the Cowboys prepared for the Texans in Week 14 and is likely to play a significant role in helping Dallas cope with Steele’s absence. Rapoport reported that Smith’s return against the Jaguars in Week 15 is “very possible.”

Dak Prescott discussed Smith’s return and admitted “it’s gonna be huge to have him back.” This was before Steele’s injury as Smith’s return has become even more critical.

“Just to hear his grunts again, Tyron’s very loud when he’s blocking and pad setting and just when you hear that, you realize that guy’s back,” Prescott told reporters on December 8. “And I’m watching him take some sets, whether it just be [on] the show team or getting in there, that’s Tyron. The guy’s a gold jacket and when he gets on the field you see why, and it’s gonna be huge to have him back.”

The Cowboys face a decision on Steele’s future as the tackle will be a restricted free agent after the season. Steele is due for a major raise from his three-year, $2.29 million contract.