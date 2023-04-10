Cowboys Interested in Adding 40-TD Quarterback: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are being linked to a number of quarterback prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL draft including former Houston standout Clayton Tune. According to The Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins, Tune is one of three quarterbacks the Cowboys have already hosted for pre-draft workouts in addition to TCU’s Max Duggan and Missouri State’s Jason Shelley II.

“When it comes to finding a quarterback to develop, the Cowboys have looked local,” Watkins wrote on April 5, 2023. “The team has viewed workouts of three quarterbacks with local ties during the NFL draft process, people with knowledge of the workouts told The Dallas Morning News. At the top of the list is TCU’s Max Duggan, the 2022 Heisman Trophy runner-up. Duggan worked out for the Cowboys during the buildup of the NFL draft.

“…Houston’s Clayton Tune (Hebron) also worked out for the Cowboys. Tune finished the 2022 season with 40 touchdowns, ranking third in the country. He finished his career second in school history with 104 touchdowns.”

QB Clayton Tune Threw 70 TDs for Houston Over the Last 2 Seasons

The 6’3″, 215-pound quarterback put up gaudy numbers with the Cougars throwing for 4,074 yards, 40 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 67.3% of passes in 13 appearances last season. Tune was also a threat with his legs adding 544 rushing yards and 5 TDs on the ground in 2022.

The intriguing quarterback threw 70 touchdowns over his final two years at Houston. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Tune as his No. 10 ranked quarterback prospect giving the former Cougars signal-caller a fifth to sixth-round grade.

“Although he forces throws at times, especially when going big-play hunting, he plays well in rhythm and trusts his internal clock to know when to bail or get the ball out,” Brugler wrote in his pre-draft profile of Tune. “Overall, Tune will face a learning curve as his decision-making and eye discipline translate to the pro game, but he is a natural passer with functional mobility, accuracy and intangibles worthy of the NFL game. He has the necessary tools to become a backup and spot starter at the next level.”

The Cowboys Face a Decision at Quarterback Given Dallas Already Has 3 QBs on the Roster

The Cowboys’ interest in drafting a quarterback creates quite a dilemma given the team already has three signal-callers on the roster. Despite plenty of grumbling by some Cowboys fans, Dallas remains committed to Dak Prescott as the team’s franchise quarterback with an additional two years remaining on his $160 million contract. The Cowboys also re-signed Cooper Rush who is the favorite to be the team’s QB2, and Will Grier has another season remaining on his deal.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has teased drafting a quarterback throughout the offseason which would mean roster cuts are coming at the position prior to Week 1. Most NFL teams typically carry two quarterbacks on the active roster while potentially keeping another QB on the practice squad. The Cowboys did this in 2022 with Rush operating as the backup behind Prescott, and Grier spending the season on the practice squad.

Unless the Cowboys select someone like Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker on day two, the rookie quarterback will likely be competing with Grier for a spot on the practice squad. Rush gives Dallas insurance in case Prescott is forced to miss time again in 2023, something that has become an unfortunate reality for the star in recent years.

“The role obviously is great,” Rush told ESPN’s Todd Archer during an April 4 feature. “Then the team. You want to be on a good team, especially if you go in and play. You want guys on both sides of the ball to help you out. We have that in Dallas. And at the end of the day, we don’t have to move the whole family, all those things that are secondary. We love it in Dallas.”