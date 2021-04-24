Cowboys Make Final Decision on Draft Day Trade: Report

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be linked to Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, but it sounds like Jerry Jones will need a bit of luck to land the playmaker in the upcoming draft. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Cowboys have no plans to trade up in the draft and will likely stay put at No. 10.

“Smokescreens abound, but of this fact I’m (pretty) sure: Don’t expect the Cowboys to trade up from No. 10 in the first round,” Rapoport tweeted just days before the NFL Draft. “Their love for Florida TE Kyle Pitts has been noted, though they join a long list. But they aren’t expected to come up for him (or anyone).”

The latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Jones to Pitts: ‘What a Pair Up We Could Do With Ole Dak Prescott’

The Cowboys have been releasing video clips of some of their draft interviews with top prospects. The team’s interview with Pitts shows Jones is very much intrigued by adding the top tight end to an already potent offense.

“Boy, I’ll tell you what- I’m excited to have you come into this league,” Jones told Pitts. “And, man, what a pair up we could do with ole Dak Prescott and some of those guys that we’ve got out there with options to get you the ball. So, we can dream of visions of sugar plums around here.”

As Rapoport indicated, the price for the Cowboys to move up to snag Pitts would be steep, potentially costing the team a future first-round selection. There is a good chance Pitts lands inside the top five, so the Cowboys would have to make a deal with the Falcons at No. 4 or Bengals at No. 5 to ensure they snagged the tight end.

The Cowboys Believe There Is a Scenario Where Pitts Falls to No. 10

Smart money is on Pitts being selected well before the Cowboys are on the clock, but the team appears to be holding out hope that the tight end could fall. The Cowboys had similar luck in 2020 when CeeDee Lamb was available at No. 17, much later than the receiver was projected. Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones discussed the scenario where Pitts could fall to No. 10.

“You don’t have to look very far,” Jones explained to 105.3 The Fan. “We have a version that we call the cliffs [cliff notes]. It really compiles all the media about the Cowboys that we get every day. You don’t have to look very far to see mock drafts that have no tight end get picked in the top-9 picks. That wouldn’t be a knock you off your feet scenario in terms of a tight end not being picked in the top-9 picks. Because if you believe there are five quarterbacks that could go in the top-10, I think there’s going to be 14-15 players that are worthy of being picked in the top-10 if you say all five quarterbacks are picked.”

Jones declined to say if he could see the Cowboys passing on Pitts if he is on the board at No. 10. What appears clear is the Cowboys have no plans to trade up, but we will see if the Dallas owner has a change of heart as the draft gets closer.