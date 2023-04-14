Proposed Cowboys Trade Sends $13.5 Million Starter to Rival for Speedster

The Dallas Cowboys significantly upgraded the cornerback position this offseason by acquiring star defender Stephon Gilmore, and the move is putting pressure on several other veterans on the roster. A trio of Gilmore, Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland could make Jourdan Lewis expendable.

USA Today’s K.D. Drummond suggested a potential trade in an April 5, 2023 mock draft that has the Cowboys dealing Lewis to the 49ers in exchange for a third-round pick (No. 102 overall). San Francisco has been a historic rival for Dallas and knocked the Cowboys out of the playoffs in two straight postseasons. Yet, if Dallas is willing to make a deal with Philadelphia (as we saw during the 2021 NFL draft), anything is on the table.

Drummond has the Cowboys selecting South Carolina speedy corner Darius Rush with the third-round pick the team landed from the Niners in the proposed deal. Rush ran a blazing 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Jourdan Lewis Is a Potential Cut Candidate for the Cowboys Given His $4.5 Million Salary

The recent roster moves combined with Lewis sustaining a season-ending foot injury means the pressure is on the veteran corner. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher labeled Lewis as the No. 1 potential cut candidate of the players remaining on the Dallas roster.

Lewis is heading into the final season of a three-year, $13.5 million contract and is slated to have a $4.5 million salary in 2023. The Cowboys would take a $1.1 million dead cap hit by releasing Lewis but would also save more than $3 million with the possible move, per Spotrac.

“It’s not an indictment of his play, but rather, as he comes off an injury, a matter of money,” Fisher wrote on April 11. “A Dallas release of the play-making slot corner offers $4.7 million in cap savings.

“Stephon Gilmore trade has arrived via trade. Second-year standout DaRon Bland will be tough to beat in the slot. If Dallas drafts another corner with a premium pick? The squeeze might be on.”

The Dallas Cowboys Are Likely to Consider Selecting a Cornerback Sooner Rather Than Later in NFL Draft

Lewis started 30 games for Dallas over the last three seasons posting 61 tackles, 11 pass deflections, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and 1.5 sacks in 16 appearances when the corner was fully healthy in 2021. The veteran was only able to play in six games during the 2022 season prior to sustaining a foot injury.

Whether or not the Cowboys move on from Lewis, the team is likely to consider taking a cornerback early in the upcoming draft. Gilmore only has one more season remaining on his current deal, and Diggs is headed for a lucrative new long-term deal next offseason.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Rush ranked as his No. 9 corner heading into the draft with a second-to-third round grade. Rush notched 38 tackles, seven pass deflections, two interceptions and two tackles for loss during 10 games for the Gamecocks.

“Two-year starter at cornerback after moving from wide receiver in his redshirt freshman season,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile. “Rush is big, long and physical. He struggles to stay connected with routes from both press and off coverages but could improve with more technique work. He will never have the short area foot quickness to mirror and match routes but has impressive ball skills to disrupt the catch when he’s in position.”