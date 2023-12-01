Micah Parsons Reveals Dak Prescott’s NSFW Challenge: ‘Made Me Blush’

The latest Dallas Cowboys news reveals that Dak Prescott did not mince words in challenging the defense against the Seattle Seahawks. After the Cowboys successfully scored on a two-point conversion to go up 38-35, Micah Parsons revealed that Prescott challenged the defense on the sideline.

“Seeing Dak’s energy saying, ‘Turn me the F up. Go stop them.’ I’m like, damn, like s*** made me blush a little bit,” Parsons told reporters with a smile during a November 30, 2023 media session. “That’s my quarterback right there. That’s always just exciting. That energy he brings, that fire.”

Parsons took these strong words as a good thing. The Cowboys star believes Prescott’s intense energy is going to “win us the Super Bowl.”

“He’s in a different pace,” Parsons adds. “This is the type of quarterback that’s going to win us the Super Bowl.”

Parsons also provided a bit more context on the interaction. The moment came with about four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of the NFC thriller against the Seahawks.

“As soon as he got that two-point conversion, he came on [the] sideline … He’s like ‘Get a m***** f****** stop now. It’s y’all turn. We did it,'” Parsons recalled on Prescott’s fiery comments. “I was like, alright, I got you, but I know how it feels. I got you .”

Dak Prescott to Dallas Cowboys Defense: ‘Go Win the F’n Game’

Prescott did not go into as many explicit details as Parsons. The Cowboys quarterback admitted that he was fired up.

Prescott added that going against the defense during practice helps him know the level the unit can play at on gamedays. The MVP candidate wanted the Cowboys defense to “flip the switch.”

“Yeah see, I don’t even know what I said probably just, ‘Go win the F’n game,'” Prescott explained during a November 30 press conference. “Yeah and then they did. That’s a group that I go against each and every week. And when we talk about being in those situations and practicing those situations. It’s the ones versus the ones, and so that’s the iron sharpens iron [phrase].

“The deal is that they’ve beat us numerous of times. We’ve got them some times. And so, it’s like I know how good y’all are. Flip the switch. Lock your focus in and go get it done.”

Cowboys News: Dak Prescott Is Playing on an NFL MVP Level

Prescott has a reason to be fired up as the star is playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The veteran threw for 299 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions while completing more than 70% of his passes against Seattle.

This comes after Prescott had 331 passing yards and 4 touchdowns (plus an epic turkey leg celebration) against the Commanders on Thanksgiving. Prescott’s interceptions seem to be a thing of the past.

The quarterback has just six picks this season, down considerably from his career-high 15 interceptions in 2022. Prescott has not thrown a pick in four of his last five outings.

“They’ve never had a QB win MVP,” NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt detailed on a December 1 episode of “Good Morning Football.” “Dak is playing better than any Cowboys QB in decades.”