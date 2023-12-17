Ex-Cowboys QB Surprisingly Turned Down Saints for AFC Squad: Report

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci turned down an opportunity to sign with the New Orleans Saints, per The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson. DiNucci is on the Denver Broncos practice squad, and a move to the Saints would have been to the active roster.

In theory, signing with New Orleans would have offered DiNucci a bit more job security. Instead, DiNucci remains in Denver where he is the third quarterback behind Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham.

“The New Orleans Saints in September sought to sign quarterback Ben DiNucci off the Broncos’ practice squad to their 53-man roster before he opted to remain in Denver,” Tomasson wrote in a December 14 article titled, “Quarterback Ben DiNucci turned down September offer to join Saints’ 53-man roster to stay on Broncos’ practice squad.”

“Sources said Thursday that is what happened before the Saints instead signed quarterback Jake Luton to their 53-man roster on Sept. 26. In an interview with The Denver Gazette on Wednesday, DiNucci said another team sought to sign him but he wouldn’t name the team.”

DiNucci revealed why he opted to remain with the Broncos instead of making a move to New Orleans. The veteran did not name the Saints but emphasized his desire to learn under Sean Payton.

“There was a point in the season where another team had tried to claim me,’’ DiNucci told The Denver Gazette. “I didn’t necessarily want to go. I didn’t necessarily want to be jumping around during the middle of the season.

For quarterbacks, it’s tough. This is my first year (with the Broncos). I want to be in the system and learn. I had a lot invested in this place. …They told me they’d make it up to me by the end of the year.’’

Denver Broncos QB Ben DiNucci Spent 2 Seasons With the Dallas Cowboys

Ultimately, DiNucci viewed the situation in New Orleans as temporary, even if it came with a spot on the active roster. DiNucci last played an NFL snap for the Cowboys making three appearances in 2020, including one start.

The quarterback spent two seasons in Dallas. The Cowboys opted to release DiNucci on August 29, 2022 as the team finalized its final 53-man roster.

DiNucci went on to play in the XFL for the Seattle Dragons. DiNucci threw for a league-leading 2,671 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while completing 64.7% of his passes in 10 appearances. The ex-Cowboys signal-caller also added 305 rushing yards (the most of any quarterback) and 3 TDs on the ground. DiNucci signed with the Broncos this offseason and earned a spot on the team’s practice squad.

DiNucci had some moments during his Cowboys tenure but ultimately the team opted to make Cooper Rush the backup quarterback. It turned out to be a prudent move as Rush has filled in admirably any time Dak Prescott has been sidelined with an injury.

Dallas faces more upcoming decisions at quarterback with Rush, Prescott and Trey Lance all under contract for 2024. Prescott’s $59.4 million cap hit for next season indicates a contract extension is coming to get that number lowered. It will be worth watching to see if Dallas looks to trade either Rush or Lance.