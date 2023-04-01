Cowboys Pursuing Former $9 Million First-Round Pick Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys continue to explore ways to bolster their offense as the team hosted former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell for a March 31 tryout, per the NFL transaction wire. The Cowboys also met with veteran offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson, who started nine games for the Falcons in 2022.

Minnesota selected Treadwell with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft. After a standout career at Ole Miss, Treadwell has struggled to live up to the lofty expectations that accompany being a first-round selection.

Treadwell signed a four-year, $9.9 million rookie contract with the Vikings in 2016. Since then, the wideout has played on a series of one-year deals ranging from a $168,000 practice squad contract to a $1.1 million deal with the Jaguars, per Spotrac.

After spending his first four seasons in Minnesota, Treadwell has had short stints with Atlanta, Jacksonville and Seattle. Most recently, Treadwell posted six receptions for 42 yards in six appearances in 2022. Treadwell is one year removed from notching a career-high 434 receiving yards and a touchdown during 12 appearances with the Jaguars in 2021.

The Cowboys Have No ‘Imminent Plans to Sign’ Laquon Treadwell: Report

It remains to be seen if Treadwell will sign with Dallas, but any deal would likely be to compete for a roster spot in training camp. According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, Dallas does not have “imminent plans to sign” Treadwell, but it is worth monitoring as the offseason goes on.

“I’m told the Cowboys don’t have imminent plans to sign free agent wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, per league source,” Anderson tweeted on March 31. “@FieldYates first on his workout with the team.”

It was a busy day for the Cowboys who also hosted their Dallas Day workout for local draft prospects. 105.3 The Fan’s Bobby Belt reported that Dallas also visited with former Titans fullback Tory Carter.

“The Cowboys held their Dallas Day workout today for area draft prospects,” Belt tweeted on March 31. “Included in the workout were veteran free agents WR Laquon Treadwell and FB Tory Carter.”

Could the Cowboys Still Make a Run at Odell Beckham Jr.?

Play

Video Video related to cowboys pursuing former $9 million first-round pick receiver 2023-04-01T09:41:20-04:00

As the Cowboys explore adding another receiver, it is sure to spark speculation about Odell Beckham Jr. who remains a free agent. The trade for Brandin Cooks likely took Dallas out of the running for Beckham. ESPN’s Todd Archer believes the chatter about Beckham and the Cowboys was overblown even before the team acquired Cooks.

“Everybody wanted to link the Cowboys to Odell Beckham Jr., but it wasn’t going to happen before the addition of Cooks and especially not after even after last year’s flirtation,” Archer wrote on March 23. “They wanted somebody to take the top off the defense. That’s Cooks, not Beckham.”

Cooks has already been in contact with new quarterback Dak Prescott who appears pleased Dallas added another weapon. The speedy receiver described Prescott as “excited” while hoping to “get to work” soon with his new teammate.

“The contact has been awesome. [When] Dak found out, he reached out to me,” Cooks told DallasCowboys.com on March 22. “… He said he was excited, can’t wait to get to work, had a lot of respect for my game, and he looked forward to having me be a part of the group.”