Cowboys Sign Former Standout SEC WR Amid Roster Moves After 49ers Loss

The Dallas Cowboys announced their first roster moves of the offseason less than 24 hours after the team’s disappointing loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys have signed the following five players to Reserve/Futures contracts: wide receiver Dontario Drummond (Ole Miss), center Brock Hoffman (Virginia Tech), center Alec Lindstrom (Boston College), cornerback Sheldrick Redwine (Miami) and safety Juanyeh Thomas (Georgia Tech).

The Futures deals are typically the first move of the offseason for each NFL team after their season officially ends. The signings allow the Cowboys to retain the rights to the five players throughout the offseason with the potential to ink each individual to a more permanent contract if they are able to make the final roster heading into 2023.

The majority of the signings spent time on the Dallas practice squad this season with Redwine as the most recent addition. The Cowboys signed the veteran corner to the practice squad just days before the team took on the Niners in the Divisional Round.

Redwine signed a $1 million deal with the Dolphins last offseason but was released in August as Miami finalized their 53-man roster. The secondary player also had short stints with the Colts and Jets prior to joining the Cowboys.

The Cowboys Need to Add More Offensive Weapons in 2023

Dontario Drummond Highlights | Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys

Drummond is a developmental receiver who went undrafted in 2022 despite having a breakout senior season at Ole Miss. The wideout notched 76 receptions for 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns during 12 appearances in 2021.

The Cowboys will need to make bigger moves at the position heading into next season. Outside of CeeDee Lamb, the majority of Dallas receivers underwhelmed including Michael Gallup and rookie Jalen Tolbert. Dallas failed to find a suitable replacement after trading away star receiver Amari Cooper last offseason.

It would be a surprise if the Cowboys did not look to add veteran playmakers in the coming months. Could Dallas rekindle their free-agent talks with Odell Beckham Jr. who has yet to sign with a team and is expected to be fully healthy for Week 1? ESPN’s Matt Miller believes the Cowboys could use their first-round pick to draft a receiver who can compliment Lamb.

“3 names for Cowboys fans to start learning about in the ’23 NFL Draft: Jordan Addison, Jaxon Smith-Njigba [and] Quentin Johnston,” Miller tweeted on January 23. “It’s obvious Dak needs more weapons. Lamb is a WR1. Time to upgrade around them.”

Jones on Prescott: ‘I’ve Got Such Confidence in Dak’

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Dak Prescott: "I thought this team with Dak at quarterback…I thought we had a chance to get to and compete at the top level in this tournament. I really did."

Cowboys fans hoping for sweeping changes this offseason are unlikely to get their wish. Minutes after Dallas’ season ended in San Francisco, owner Jerry Jones reinforced his confidence in head coach Mike McCarthy and QB1 Dak Prescott.

“I thought we would win it because I’ve got such confidence in Dak,” Jones said, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “I’ll line up there five times with a like situation and if we’ve got him at quarterback, I’ll take my chances. So I’m just saying: Give me that setup a year in advance, a month in advance, and give me him as the quarterback, and I feel very strongly we’ll win.”