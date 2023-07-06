Cowboys Could Trade Key $12 Million Vet After Career Year, Says Analyst

The clock is ticking on the Dallas Cowboys to make any more significant moves prior to training camp. The Cowboys could make a late addition via free agency, but there is also an opportunity for the trade market to be explored by the front office.

Pass rusher Dorance Armstrong is a name to watch as Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put the veteran on the list of top potential trade candidates for Dallas. Armstrong is headed into the final season of a two-year, $12 million contract and is slated to have a $5 million salary in 2023.

“However, the Cowboys aren’t exactly short on pass-rushing talent,” Knox wrote on July 3, 2023. “The rotation [includes] two-time All-Pro Micah Parsons—who is bulking up and converting from linebacker to a full-time edge-rusher this offseason—three-time Pro Bowler Demarcus Lawrence, 2022 second-round pick Sam Williams, Dante Fowler Jr. and rookie fourth-round pick Viliami Fehoko.

“While a team can never have too many good pass-rushers, the Cowboys might find more value with Armstrong on the trade market. Any contender that has struggled to get after the quarterback would likely offer up an enticing trade package for his services.”

Dallas Cowboys Pass Rusher Dorance Armstrong Could Be Battling for Snaps in 2023

Dorance Armstrong wrecking this game early pic.twitter.com/ja3jGip8Kq — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 9, 2022

Armstrong is coming off a career-high 8.5 sacks playing in all 17 games, including five starts, for Dallas in 2022. The pass rusher also added 33 tackles, 16 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss, 2 fumble recoveries and 1 forced fumble.

The veteran may find it more challenging to see the field as much in 2023. Micah Parsons is expected to be utilized more as a pass rusher this season. Armstrong will also be competing against Sam Williams, rookie Viliami Fehoko and Dante Fowler Jr. who will spell Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.

Earlier this offseason, Parsons created a stir by hinting that he was changing positions to solely focus on pass rushing. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn later disputed this claim by describing Parsons as a “pass-rushing linebacker.”

“Yeah 100%, so he is a pass-rushing linebacker, okay,” Quinn noted during a May 13 media session. “So, if you ever need position changes come to me, okay, not through any of the guys and we can adjust that. I think what he was probably trying to say is, ‘I’m really emphasizing some pass rush into my offseason.'”

The Dallas Cowboys Are Unlikely to Land More Than a Late-Round Draft Pick in a Trade for Dorance Armstrong

As with other trade candidates such as Jourdan Lewis, it is hard to imagine the Cowboys netting a lot in return by trading Armstrong. Dallas may be able to land a future day-three draft pick but having the pass rushing depth for the upcoming season is likely preferable. The Cowboys already have an estimated $24 million remaining in cap space, per Spotrac.

The front office has not appeared to be in a hurry to use this money, so there is not a lot of motivation for Dallas to make additional cap-savings moves. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones indicated that the bottom of the roster continues to be a focal point as additional changes may come ahead of training camp.

“There’s a chance we may trade some guys out,” Jones told reporters on June 5. “Guys we decided we don’t want to take the camp, and we replace that guy with another again in the same position.”