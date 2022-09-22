Cowboys in Talks With Ex-Rival Playmaker & Speedy Hometown Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for depth at receiver and hosted a trio of wideouts for a September 21, 2022 tryout, per the NFL transactions wire. Former Eagles playmaker John Hightower headlined the group of receivers which also included ex-SMU standout Reggie Roberson and former Virgina wideout Ra’Shaun Henry.

After a standout career at Boise State, Philadelphia selected Hightower in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft. Hightower played two seasons for the Eagles before being released in August as Philly finalized their 53-man roster. The wideout posted 10 receptions for 167 yards in 13 appearances during his rookie season in 2020.

Hightower had 51 catches for 943 yards and eight touchdowns during his final season at Boise State. The playmaker also added 639 return yards and a touchdown in 2019.

Hightower Was Compared to ‘an Undeveloped Version of Will Fuller’

The former Boise State receiver possesses good size (6’1″, 189 pounds) and speed, posting a 4.43-second time in the 40-yard dash. Heading into the draft, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler compared Hightower to “an undeveloped version of Will Fuller.”

“With long strides, Hightower immediately accelerates to his top speed, stacking cornerbacks and stretching out the defense,” Brugler wrote in his pre-draft profile of the receiver. “While he is reliable downfield, his routes and hands in the short-to-intermediate game aren’t as mature, thinking about the noise around him. Overall, Hightower is a one-trick pony with inconsistent finishing skills and discipline, but his vertical speed and tracking skills are reminiscent of an undeveloped version of Will Fuller, making him worth the gamble in the middle rounds.”

Roberson Grew Up in Nearby DeSoto, Texas

Roberson is another speedy receiver who posted a 4.42-second 40 yard dash at his pro day, per NFLDraftBuzz.com. While at SMU, the wideout shined becoming one of the Mustangs most productive playmakers. During his four seasons at SMU, Roberson posted 168 receptions for 2,704 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Roberson grew up just outside Dallas in nearby DeSoto, Texas and would undoubtedly love to have a star on his helmet. The Titans signed Roberson as an undrafted free agent this offseason, but Tennessee released the wideout in August prior to the team solidifying their 53-man roster.

“To get a complete picture on Roberson, it is necessary to study his tape prior to the ACL tear he suffered in 2020,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein noted in his pre-draft profile on Roberson. “The typical recovery timetable should have Roberson back to pre-injury form by next season, so his grade is based primarily off tape from 2019 and 2020. He’s a high-cut receiver with tight hips who is more speedy than athletic. When healthy, he takes the top off of defenses with high-power acceleration that can lead to long touchdowns. However, he lacks the short-area agility to beat tight man coverage with route success. Medicals will play a big role in determining his draft day value, but when healthy Roberson, will still need a more limited route tree for optimal results.”

Henry represents a big, physical receiver at 6’3″ and 190 pounds. The wideout posted 41 catches for 809 yards and seven touchdowns during his two seasons at Virginia. Henry signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent but was released on September 5.