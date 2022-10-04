Cowboys Could Lose Possible 3-Time Pro Bowl Target to Rival: Report

The Dallas Cowboys may once again be seeing a familiar face inside the division as free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. visited with the New York Giants, per CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson. The Cowboys have been labeled as a possible landing spot for Beckham, especially given the team’s lack of depth at receiver.

“I am told that WR Odell Beckham Jr. was in the building today, doing a little visit with the Giants, etc,” Anderson detailed in a series of October 4 tweets. “Same day as former Giants S Landon Collins worked out for the team. This will be fun. OBJ was able to say hi to a number of his former teammates while in the area, including Sterling Shepard.

“For those asking, yes free agent opportunities in the future will include exploring multiple teams, including his last one. I think he’d welcome wherever he’s loved.”

Insider: Cowboys Are a Threat to Sign OBJ

Beckham remains the most intriguing available free agent as the wideout is expected to sign with a team once he is cleared to play. The playmaker sustained an ACL injury during the Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Bengals. During the offseason, Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson noted that the Cowboys are among the top contenders to sign Beckham.

“I think that there are people in OBJ’s family that have always wanted to see him play for the Cowboys,” Robinson explained during a June 15 episode of “You Pod to Win the Game.” “And I think he’s also smart enough to know, ‘Okay, I had my thing with the Rams, won my ring.’ If the Cowboys are playing really well, I’m sorry, but it’s Dallas. Dallas is Dallas and if that guy goes out there and balls out.

“Let’s say he plays the way he played for the Rams with Dallas, the love for him and, by the way, they could probably use him. Like, let’s see what this offense looks like. So, let’s watch how it stacks up with Dallas, but I think because of, again, the familial end of it, and Dallas has always kind of been this team that he’s looked at and all these different things.”

Beckham Not Expected to Be Cleared Until November: Report

There are conflicting reports about the nature of Beckham’s meeting with the Giants. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that “nothing [is] happening” between Beckham and New York. The NFL insider added that Beckham is not expected to be cleared to take the field “until at least November.”

“Odell Beckham Jr. was hanging out with some Giants players today, but he was not meeting with the actual team, according to a source,” Howe tweeted on October 3. “Nothing happening at the moment between Beckham and the Giants. Beckham isn’t expected to be cleared to play until at least November.”

As for the Cowboys, the team still has $10.9 million remaining in cap space, per Spotrac. This gives Dallas some “dry powder,” as Jerry Jones likes to call it, to make a mid-season run at Beckham or another veteran.