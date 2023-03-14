Cowboys Are New Favorites to Land 7-Time Pro Bowl Star

Despite a quiet start to free agency, Vegas likes the Dallas Cowboys’ chances to heat things up in the NFC East as the team is the favorites to land multiple marquee free agents. As The Athletic’s Jon Machota pointed out, the Cowboys opened free agency with the top odds on SportsBetting.AG to sign Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr. and Patrick Peterson. Dallas is listed as 2-1 favorites to land Jones followed by the Chiefs (4-1), Ravens (5-1), Packers (5-1) and 49ers (5-1).

Despite years of rumors, Dallas already lost out on their chance to sign Peterson as the star corner joined the Steelers. Jones remains available after underwhelming the last two seasons while dealing with significant injuries. The former All-Pro wideout missed 14 games over the last two years. Jones had 24 receptions for 299 yards and two touchdowns during 10 appearances for the Bucs in 2022.

While Jones should not be the only move the Cowboys make at receiver, the veteran could be worth a one-year flyer at what will likely be a low price. Jones had previously signed a three-year, $66 million contractwith the Falcons that was slated to expire at the end of next season. The star’s deal was terminated as the Titans released Jones in 2022 just one year after trading for the playmaker. Jones signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Buccaneers last offseason.

Julio Jones Was Linked to the Cowboys During the 2021 Offseason

This is not the first time the Cowboys have been linked to Jones. During the 2021 offseason, a photo of Jones wearing Cowboys gear went viral sparking rumors that Dallas was attempting to make a blockbuster trade for the playmaker. Jones later shot down the Cowboys talk during an interview with Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe.

“Man, listen, come on, man,” Jones said during a May 24, 2021 interview on FS1’s “Undisputed.” “You already know I know. Listen, you know how people look with all that going on with the [Cowboys sweater] picture. Man, I ain’t never been on that, you know what I’m saying.

“…Oh yeah, I ain’t going to Dallas. Man, I ain’t never thought about going to Dallas.”

Julio Jones Worked Out With Dak Prescott Back in 2021: Report

Met Julio Jones in Dallas, wearing a cowboys jersey…wouldn’t be mad! @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/3pnuDDHfl1 — Mike Starkey (@MikeStarkey2) May 22, 2021

Jones was also spotted working out with Dak Prescott and other Cowboys players during the same offseason. The star’s days as a Pro Bowl receiver are likely over, but the wideout is three seasons removed from six straight years of posting more than 1,300 yards.

“I’m sure You’ve seen this floating around Twitter the last 24 hours,” Sooners Wire’s John Williams (formerly of Inside the Star) said in a series of May 2021 tweets. “I’m Being told that Julio Jones was at The Star and Ford Center to work out with Amari Cooper in a private session. Not part of any team sanctioned event. No meeting with anyone in the front office.

“…I’ve also been told that like @fishsports reported that Derrick Henry was involved, Calvin Ridley, Frank Darby, and basically the entire Cowboys WR depth chart was at the Julio/Amari workout with Dak throwing the ball. Think of it similarly to the OL Masterminds camp.”