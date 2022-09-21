Cowboys Pursue Former Rival Quarterback Heading Into Week 3

The Dallas Cowboys hosted a trio of quarterbacks for a September 21, 2022 tryout, per the NFL transactions wire. Case Cookus (Northern Arizona), Reid Sinnett (San Diego) and J’Mar Smith (Louisiana Tech) were among the players the Cowboys took a look at headed into Week 3.

Dallas is likely exploring adding a quarterback to the team’s practice squad. Will Grier has been on the team’s practice squad but was elevated to the active roster for Week 2 to serve as the backup quarterback behind Cooper Rush as Dak Prescott continues to recover from thumb surgery.

Sinnett has had several stints with the Eagles dating back to last October when Philadelphia claimed the signal-caller off waivers. Philly released Sinnett during the preseason but later re-signed the quarterback to the team’s practice squad. Sinnett was released again by the Eagles days later, and at the very least, would have some familiarity with one of Dallas rival’s system. The Cowboys face the Eagles on October 16 and December 24 this season.

Sinnett Had Short Stints With the Eagles, Bucs & Dolphins

Preseason madness. The #Dolphins just took the lead on a bonkers 4th-and-15 play. #Dolphins QB Reid Sinnett has 343 (!) passing yards.pic.twitter.com/eTjCWn7ho8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 29, 2021

The quarterback signed with the Buccaneers in 2020 as an undrafted free agent but found himself unable to find a spot in a deep quarterback room that included Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert. Sinnett also spent time with the Dolphins from 2020-2021. Prior to being released, Sinnett made three appearances for Philadelphia during the 2022 preseason throwing for 254 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while completing 52% of his passes.

Sinnett has impressive size at 6’4″ and 225 pounds but the quarterback went undrafted. Heading into the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Sinnett as a “pro-style quarterback with good size and touch.”

“Pro-style quarterback with good size and touch who will need to overcome a lack of experience and a massive step up in competition,” Zierlein detailed in his pre-draft profile. “Sinnett is a cerebral player but lacks NFL arm strength and might need to play in a play-action heavy offense that allows him to throw to space rather than tighter windows. He will take what defenses give him and is fairly accurate when the pocket is clean. He’s not very mobile and will be ineffective with NFL pressure bearing down on him. Sinnett has developmental traits and intelligence. He might be a practice squad candidate.”

The Cowboys Could Sign 1 of the 3 Quarterbacks to the Team’s Practice Squad

Smith is also an intriguing player who had an impressive career at Louisiana Tech throwing for 9,523 yards, 51 touchdowns and 21 interceptions while completing 59.3% of his passes over his four seasons. The playmaking quarterback also added 856 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.

Smith signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2020 but was released prior to the start of training camp. Most recently, Smith had a standout season in the USFL for the Birmingham Stallions where the quarterback was third in the league in both passing yards (1,573) and touchdowns (10).

Cookus has had brief stints with the Giants, Broncos, Vikings and Raiders. Like Smith, Cookus also shined in the USFL with 1,334 passing yards (second in the league) and 12 touchdowns (second).

The Cowboys have dismissed the idea of the team making a significant quarterback move in Prescott’s absence. It will be worth watching to see if one of the three quarterbacks end up on Dallas’ practice squad.