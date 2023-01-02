Cowboys Could Pursue Former $75 Million Pro Bowl Playmaker, Says Analyst

Talks between the Dallas Cowboys and Odell Beckham Jr. appear to be at a standstill, but one of OBJ’s former teammates, Jarvis Landry, is set to hit free agency this offseason. Wide receiver continues to be a position the Cowboys have explored upgrading, failing to find a permanent replacement for Amari Cooper since trading away the star wideout last offseason.

Dallas signed former Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton who has offered the team at least a temporary solution. USA Today’s K.D. Drummond labeled Landry and Giants wideout Darius Slayton as two possible Cowboys’ free-agent receiver targets for this offseason.

“Dallas will always need to sign a veteran WR, and they have to do better than James Washington,” Drummond wrote on December 27, 2022.

James Washington has been a significant disappointment playing in just two games this season after being sidelined with a fractured foot the veteran sustained during training camp. Washington has yet to record a reception during his time in Dallas, and Hilton appears to have a firm grasp on the snaps the former Steelers wideout was expected to receive once healthy.

The Cowboys Are Dealing With a Jalen Tolbert Dilemma

Why isn't #Cowboys Rookie WR Jalen Tolbert working out? (Film Study)

There is also the Jalen Tolbert dilemma who the Cowboys drafted in the third round with hopes the former South Alabama standout could contribute immediately. Not only has Tolbert struggled to see the field, but the rookie receiver has often been a healthy scratch throughout the season. Tolbert has recorded just two receptions for 12 yards during eight appearances this season. Despite the slow start to his pro career, fans would be wise not to rule out the 23-year-old receiver making significant improvements in the coming years.

Landry represents a good buy-low candidate for the Cowboys to explore this offseason. The veteran wideout is on pace to record career lows in several major statistical categories. Heading into Week 18, Landry notched 25 receptions for 272 yards and one touchdown during his nine games this season. The Saints offense has been far from explosive this season and a strong argument can be made that Landry would have more opportunities in Dallas next to CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

The veteran wideout has an impressive resume including being a five-time Pro Bowler while notching 713 receptions for 7,870 yards and 38 touchdowns during his nine NFL seasons. After playing on a five-year, $75 million contract with the Browns, Landry signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Saints last offseason. The former Pro Bowler is likely headed for a similar one-year contract this offseason and represents an affordable potential WR3/WR4 option for Dallas.

Will the Cowboys Rekindle Talks With Beckham This Offseason?

The Beckham storyline will go down as one of the most fascinating Cowboys case studies from this season. Dallas players, coaches and front office members publicly campaigned to Beckham for weeks about a potential signing. Beckham’s visit came with much fanfare, including the star receiver sitting courtside at a Mavericks game along with several Cowboys players.

Dallas appeared to be scared off by Beckham’s medical status possessing serious doubts about his ability to contribute, even in the playoffs. Given owner Jerry Jones’ infatuation with Beckham, it would not be a surprise if these talks heat up again this offseason given the wideout has yet to sign with a team.

“Well, I think the big thing is me or whoever has let enough time go as we get toward the end of the season that it’s not realistic to think about having him in any meaningful way for the playoffs,” Jones said on December 24, per Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams. “That’s not dismissing [signing Beckham in] the future, but it is dismissing, for the most part, the reality of him getting in here and helping us in the playoffs. That was a big part of the equation.”