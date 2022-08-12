Proposed Trade Sends Cowboys a Speedy ‘High-Upside’ Playmaker

The Dallas Cowboys may be in the trade market for a new wide receiver with James Washington and Michael Gallup both sidelined with injuries. Dallas the Eagle 97.1’s Jeff Cavanaugh outlined four potential trade candidate the Cowboys could pursue: Jalen Reagor, Darius Slayton, Preston Williams and Denzel Mims.

We have previously made the case for Reagor and Williams but the former Baylor receiver is also an intriguing name to watch. Despite a strong training camp, Mims may find it challenging to carve out a consistent role given the Jets crowded receiver group.

“Denzel Mims New York Jets, they now are loaded at receiver,” Cavanaugh explained during an August 4, 2022 training camp update. “Garrett Wilson, they just drafted in the first round. Elijah Moore they [drafted] a year ago. Corey Davis is there. Braxton Berrios plays more than Denzel Mims.

“So, that is my fourth name. That is another dude, it’s a big boy [who] could line up as your X receiver on the line of scrimmage and give you a chance there.”

The Jets have used high draft picks to select receivers in the two subsequent drafts since landing Mims in 2020 with the No. 59 overall pick. Cavanaugh suggested all four trade targets could potentially be acquired for a future day-three pick. Despite the trade rumors, SNY TV’s Connor Hughes reported that Mims has not requested a trade.

“Denzel Mims’ agent is visiting the Jets today,” Hughes tweeted on August 6. “He has not requested a trade, nor does he plan to request a trade, per sources. Saw that out there. It’s not true.”

Mims Has Yet to Score an NFL Touchdown

Play

Most UNDERRATED WR in the Big XII || Baylor WR Denzel Mims Highlights ᴴᴰ Subscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: twitter.com/JBP_Official Facebook: facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ Baylor WR Denzel Mims Senior 6’3 215 lbs While CeeDee Lamb, Tylan Wallace & Jalen Reagor get most of the attention, Baylor WR Denzel Mims is just as deserving of the recognition. He’s a big time… 2020-01-13T23:25:47Z

Mims has struggled to consistently perform during his two seasons in the league. The Jets receiver has yet to secure his first NFL touchdown and has had difficulty staying on the field playing in only 20 games his first two seasons. Mims recorded 31 receptions for 490 yards over his two NFL years.

Mims clocked a blazing fast 4.38 time in the 40-yard dash during the pre-draft combine. Having watched Mims during the 2020 Senior Bowl week, the former Baylor wideout was one of the top performers at the position throughout practices in Mobile.

At just 24 years old, there is still a good chance Mims has plenty of untapped potential, especially in the Cowboys offense. Heading into the draft, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had Mims ranked as his No. 6 receiver with a first to second-round grade, describing the playmaker as a “high-upside receiver.”

“He became the only player in college football to score at least eight receiving touchdowns in each of the last three years,” Brugler wrote in his 2020 draft guide. “Mims boasts the athletic skill to win at every level of the field, but on tape he was at his best on straight-line or one-cut routes (slants, posts, go’s, etc.), although he showed much more improved pattern movement at the Senior Bowl.

“He demonstrates the ability to make impressive extension grabs, but his ball skills are inconsistent, especially with a defensive back closing on the catch point. Overall, Mims must become a more consistent route technician, but he offers the length and contested catch ability of a big receiver while moving like a much smaller athlete to create separation, projecting as a high-upside receiver.”

Could a Current Cowboys Receiver Replace Washington?

Cowboys WR Simi Fehoko continues his strong camp with touchdown. He’s taken a developmental leap in second year. pic.twitter.com/OrADph6E38 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 8, 2022

The trade buzz is a result of both Washington and Gallup recovering from injuries. Gallup is unlikely to play Week 1 but is expected to be back on the field sooner than later. Factoring in the Amari Cooper trade, the Cowboys receiver depth chart is worrisome unless some of the young receivers can step up.

Rookie Jalen Tolbert may slide into the team’s WR2 role until Gallup is fully healthy, but Simi Fehoko along with Noah Brown have also had strong camps. The Athletic’s Jon Machota labeled Fehoko as the biggest surprise of training camp thanks to his impressive play.

“Noah Brown was also in consideration. Both wide receivers have stepped up recently since James Washington went down with a foot injury,” Machota wrote on August 10. “Fehoko has consistently come up big, particularly in the red zone, using his size and speed to create space on deep balls or make contested catches in traffic.

“Fehoko only played in five games last year as a rookie. He was on the field for only seven offensive snaps all season. He looks ready to contribute in Year 2, which the Cowboys desperately need considering how thin they are at the position.”