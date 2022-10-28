Proposed Trade Has Cowboys Sending $5.5 Million Ex-Starter to AFC Contender

The Dallas Cowboys defense has been so good that the team may have an opportunity to move some of the unit’s depth ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger suggests the Cowboys could move on from former starting pass rusher Tarell Basham. Spielberger’s trade proposal has the Cowboys sending Basham to the Titans in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round selection.

“With the emergence of second-round rookie edge defender Sam Williams, who had two quarterback pressures that both went for sacks in Dallas’ Week 7 win over the Detroit Lions, the Cowboys just continue to add juice off the edge,” Spielberger wrote on October 25, 2022. “Williams now has six quarterback pressures on 29 pass-rush snaps over the past three weeks as he’s slowly been worked into the rotation, and he’ll likely continue to play more going forward.

“Dallas now has five quality edge defenders ahead of Basham on the depth chart, meaning he’ll basically never find his way onto the field even once fully healthy. We recommended this exact move earlier this year and still think it makes a ton of sense, especially now that Tennessee has gotten back on track with four straight wins after an 0-2 start.”

Basham Has Not Played for the Cowboys Since Week 1

Basham has been sidelined with a quad injury he sustained in Week 1 against the Buccaneers. The veteran is eligible to return to the field once he is healthy as the team opened his practice window, leaving Dallas with a difficult decision given the Cowboys depth on the defensive line.

Basham played in all 17 games for the Cowboys in 2021, including six starts. Prior to joining Dallas, the pass rusher started nine games for the Jets in 2020. Basham notched 39 tackles, 11 quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 2020.

The defender is in the final season of his two-year, $5.5 million contract and will hit free agency in 2023. Basham’s $1.75 million makes him affordable to any interested teams, but Dallas could opt to hold onto the veteran as a bit of insurance for the defensive line. As Dallas has already experienced this season, unexpected injuries can happen and retaining Basham for depth purposes may be more valuable than a future late-round pick.

The Cowboys Are Playing a Bit of Misdirection Ahead of the Trade Deadline

The Cowboys have run a bit of misdirection about their philosophy for the NFL trade deadline. Dallas Owner Jerry Jones emphasized on multiple occasions that the team was unlikely to make a deal. Days later, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Raiders by essentially swapping their 2023 sixth-round selection for a 2024 seventh rounder.

Will more moves be on the way for Dallas before the deadline concludes? It remains to be seen, but fans would be wise to take Jones’ words as a bit of posturing.

“Absolutely nothing that involves a name of a player or a position that I’m seriously looking at, at this moment,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan’s “K&C Masterpiece” during an October 21 interview. “Not one move but could that change in 30 minutes? Of course it could and [we are] always looking to get better. But I think the reality of the situation I would say there’s not one.”