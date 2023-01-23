Cowboys Get Trolled by 49ers Star Nick Bosa After Playoff Loss

Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers are ready to claim the “America’s Team” moniker after ending the Dallas Cowboys‘ season for a second year in a row.

Bosa and the 49ers came away with a 19-12 victory in the Divisional Round on Sunday and the All-Pro pass-rusher celebrated with a little shade for the Cowboys on Instagram.

“Americas team strikes again,” Bosa wrote in the caption with a collection of photos from the game.

The Cowboys have been known as “America’s Team” since the late 1970s, when they were dubbed that in a highlight film by narrator John Facenda.

“They appear on television so often that their faces are as familiar to the public as presidents and movie stars,” Facenda said. “They are the Dallas Cowboys, ‘America’s Team.'”

While the 49ers might have some way to go in popularity nationwide, their play on the field has produced better results of late. San Francisco is heading to its third NFC Championship in the last four seasons, although their last Super Bowl came during the 1994 season.

The Cowboys won the following year during the 1995 season but have struggled since, with their last appearance in the NFC Championship coming during the title run. Dallas’ victory in the Wild Card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the Cowboys’ first road playoff win in three decades.

Deebo Samuel Also Had Words for Cowboys on Social Media

Bosa wasn’t the only 49ers star doling out some shade after the win, with wide receiver Deebo Samuel also taking a shot at the Cowboys after the win.

Samuel posted to Instagram with the quote, “Don’t poke the bear.” He singled out Parsons in particular with the post, putting up his picture with his quote that said, “This is who I wanted,” in reference to the 49ers, who ended the Cowboys’ season last year as well. Parsons was quick to bark back with a reply.

“Lol what did you do today fam lol ?! But congrats on the win! But don’t put me in this weak ass slide,” Parsons wrote. Both Bosa and Samuel were not as impactful as they had been during the regular season for the 49ers. Samuel caught four passes for 45 yards and managed just 11 yards on four carries. Bosa — the Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner — was held without a sack for a second straight week. “Sacks [happen] and they don’t happen. They come in bunches though, so we’ll see,” Bosa said after the game. Even Cowboys Official Account Had Harsh Words After Loss The Cowboys certainly had a shot to win against the 49ers but two interceptions from quarterback Dak Prescott helped give San Francisco some momentum. The Cowboys’ official account did not shy away from highlighting that in a post recapping the game. “Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds,” the team tweeted. Prescott took accountability for his mistakes but it was a glaring issue for the Cowboys all year. He finished with 17 between the playoffs and regular season combined, tying Josh Allen for the most all year but doing it in fewer games.

“Those are throws you can’t have, not in the playoffs,” Prescott said after the game. “Not when you’re playing a team like that [and] on the road. No excuses for it. Those are 100% on me.”