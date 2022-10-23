Cowboys Sends Message on Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was not willing to discuss whether the team has an interest in signing free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Yet, the Cowboys owner stopped short of ruling out the idea of Dallas adding the star playmaker, indicating the team could get in trouble for discussing an available player who is not on the roster.

“Jones was specifically asked about free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr,” The Athletic’s Jon Machota wrote on October 23, 2022. “Getting help at the position would make sense. Beckham has been recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.

“’Well, I couldn’t say that,’ Jones said with a laugh. ‘I think you can get in a little water with that one.’”

During the preseason, Heavy Sports’ NFL insider Matt Lombardo labeled the Cowboys as a potential landing spot for Beckham. Dallas traded away Amari Cooper over the offseason and are still without James Washington who the team signed as a free agent.

“If Beckham is fully healthy, he would provide veteran leadership and explosive playmaking ability, particularly in the vertical passing game, opposite CeeDee Lamb in Dak Prescott’s supporting cast,” Lombardo wrote on August 2. “With Lamb serving as the offense’s top target, Beckham has the chance to thrive as a reliable pass-catcher with upside, especially down the stretch — a time when the Cowboys have faltered significantly in recent years.”

The Chiefs Are Considered a Top Contender to Sign Beckham

The Cowboys will have plenty of competition if Dallas looks to enter the OBJ sweepstakes. The Rams, Buccaneers, Bills and Chiefs are some of the top teams who have been consistently linked to Beckham.

“Chiefs regarded as strong contender for veteran free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., per league sources, as he contemplates options, continues to make steady progress in his recovery from torn ACL,” Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson tweeted on October 19. “Potential connection between OBJ and Patrick Mahomes is intriguing.”

OBJ May Not Be Cleared to Play Until Mid-December: Report

Odell Beckham Jr. loves playing against the Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/BKbpmTi8fF — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) October 4, 2020

During the offseason, Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson labeled the Cowboys as a mid-season contender to land Beckham. NFL teams are likely to be waiting a bit longer before Beckham is available to suit up as the wideout continues to recover from an ACL injury. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on October 19 that Beckham’s return timeline could be closer to mid-December.

“I think that there are people in OBJ’s family that have always wanted to see him play for the Cowboys,” Robinson explained during a June 15 episode of “You Pod to Win the Game.” “And I think he’s also smart enough to know, ‘Okay, I had my thing with the Rams, won my ring.’ If the Cowboys are playing really well, I’m sorry, but it’s Dallas. Dallas is Dallas and if that guy goes out there and balls out.

“Let’s say he plays the way he played for the Rams with Dallas, the love for him and, by the way, they could probably use him. Like, let’s see what this offense looks like. So, let’s watch how it stacks up with Dallas, but I think because of, again, the familial end of it, and Dallas has always kind of been this team that he’s looked at and all these different things.”