Cowboys Free Agent Target Odell Beckham Breaks Silence on Decision

The Dallas Cowboys rolled out the red carpet for Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday and the highly-regarded free agent receiver appears to have been properly wooed by the NFC East powerhouse squad.

Beckham was at the Cowboys’ facility on Monday and parlayed that into a night at the Dallas Mavericks game with defensive stars Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons. Beckham was cheered at the game and had his name chanted by the crowd as they urged the three-time Pro Bowler to join the 9-3 Cowboys.

Beckham initially didn’t want to reveal too much about his next move.

“Just went and grabbed some food. That’s all. Everything is nice,” Beckham said, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “I plead the fifth on everything else.”

However, he later gave a little more insight into where he sits with his decision.

“It’s a good possibility,” Beckham said to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon while at the Mavericks game.

Cowboys on Beckham: ‘This Year Is Our Priority’

Beckham is the most highly regarded free agent still on the market and the Cowboys feel like he can be a difference-maker for their offense. Beckham went through some rough years in Cleveland after a trade from the Giants in 2019, managing just 114 catches for 1,586 yards in 29 games. He dealt with his first torn ACL while in Cleveland and never found his groove with the Browns.

After an ugly ending in Cleveland that resulted in his release, Beckham signed with the Rams and became a significant contributor during their Super Bowl run.

The Cowboys have been courting Beckham for quite some time and were trying to seal the deal during his visit. However, Beckham appears to be looking for a multiyear deal, which could end up being a hang-up in negotiations. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said that they are firmly focused on the impact he can make this year.

“I think this year is our priority as we sit here right now. No question about it,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via the Cowboys official website. “I think everybody recognizes we got a really solid football team that can compete to win a championship this year. Certainly that is our focus. Obviously we have — we’ve done our planning and we understand how future years work as well, but our number one priority is to win football games right now.”

Cowboys Welcoming Beckham With Open Arms

The Cowboys have established themselves firmly as a contender and are coming off a 54-19 thumping of the Colts in prime time.

The Cowboys have scored 28 touchdowns over the last six weeks, going 5-1 over that span, the lone loss coming against the Green Bay Packers on the road in overtime.

But even with their success, Dallas is eager to add Beckham into the mix.

“I mean we’re winning, look at us,” Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb said. “I mean put yourself in this offense and kind of envision it. We’re distributing the ball very well and I’m sure as hell he would love it. I’m sure.”

The Cowboys are the heavy favorite to add Beckham, coming in at -375, per Odds Shark. The Bills are the next closest at +300, followed by the Giants at +700.