Odell Beckham Jr.’s Tweet Gets Fans Buzzing After Cowboys Sweep of Giants

The Dallas Cowboys are rolling on a high following their latest victory.

The Cowboys swept the New York Giants in their 28-20 victory in Week 12 over their NFC East rivals. Not only does that mean Dallas holds the tiebreaker over New York in a potential battle for a playoff spot, it also means that they may have gained points in the sweepstakes for Odell Beckham.

Following the Cowboys’ victory over the Giants, Beckham took to Twitter and immediately had fans buzzing following his tweet.

Happy Thanksgiving 👀 😂🤟🏾 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 25, 2022

Beckham to Meet With Cowboys on Dec. 5

As reported before the game, Beckham was due to meet with both the Cowboys and the Giants. Following Dallas’ win over New York, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that the veteran receiver will meet with the Cowboys on Dec. 5, as mentioned by Pat Leonard of New York Daily News.

“FOX’s Jay Glazer just reported that Odell Beckham Jr. will visit the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 5, and that Giants’ brass will huddle after this game and determine when an OBJ visit will happen,” said Leonard.

Meanwhile, an exact date with the Giants has yet to be mentioned, but visits with New York and the Buffalo Bills will take place in early December, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

“Current order for OBJ’s free agent visits in early December: #Giants, #Bills, #Cowboys,” said Anderson on Thursday, November 24. “Conversations continue with the #Chiefs & #Ravens as well.”

The Cowboys did not have a face-to-face meeting with Beckham on Thanksgiving, but they did speak. Team owner Jerry Jones addressed that talk with the free agent receiver following the game.

Jerry Jones says he and Odell Beckham Jr. had a “good meeting”today. Clarified that it was not in person. https://t.co/Kg4K7O957B #CowboysNation #dallascowboys @fishsports pic.twitter.com/YUqw0DGdVc — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) November 25, 2022

Cowboys Openly Recruiting Beckham

The allure of signing with either NFC East rival is an intriguing one for Beckham. Dallas has made it no secret that they covet the three-time Pro Bowl receiver, with Jones complimenting the veteran receiver.

“He made the greatest catch I’ve seen, other than the one Dez (Bryant) made for the touchdown against Green Bay,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, via Sports Illustrated last month. “Bottom line is, Odell is a player that I admire a lot.”

Even the players, such as quarterback Dak Prescott, has publicly welcomed the idea of Beckham joining the Cowboys.

“He knows how much I want him here, and a lot of the guys in this locker room have reached out on their own in different ways — to make sure he understands this is a team he can help. And we want him to come help,” Prescott said, via Patrik Walker of the Cowboys website.

However, the allure of re-joining the team where he began his career — New York drafted Beckham in 2014 — makes the Giants one of the top teams in contention to sign Beckham.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley spoke earlier this month on the possibility of playing with Beckham again.

“I saw Micah (Parsons) tweet something at him. … Why wouldn’t you want him on your team,” Barkley said, via SNY TV. “There’s not really a sales pitch here. It’s New York. It’s the Giants. … I don’t have to tweet at him. He knows how I feel. He knows how we feel in this locker room.”

We’ll see what decision Beckham ultimately makes, but considering the Cowboys just swept the Giants and appear to have a better shot at a Super Bowl, Dallas may end up emerging as the favorite over his former team.