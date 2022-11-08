Odell Beckham Jr. Goes Viral With Cryptic Message on Cowboys Future

Days after several NFL insiders reported that the Dallas Cowboys are kicking the tires on adding Odell Beckham Jr., the team made their intentions clear that the franchise wants the star in Big D. Now, Beckham has responded to the rumors indicating that Dallas is at least in play for his services.

Beckham took to Twitter to respond to star linebacker Micah Parsons’ recruiting pitch. The playmaker admitted there is some familial interest in signing with the Cowboys, but he is “just tryna win” at his next stop.

“Lolol sheeeed u tell me!?” Beckham responded to Parsons’ urging with a November 8, 2022 tweet. “U kno all the fam on my daddy side down there. Im just tryna win… wheeerever I go.”

McCarthy on OBJ: ‘I’ve Always Been a Huge Fan of His’

Man obj talk to me !! @obj let’s do this shit!!! 🦁🦁 https://t.co/7x5pLHKtWn — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) November 8, 2022

We will see just how serious the Cowboys are in their pursuit of Beckham as the three-time Pro Bowler seeks a new multi-year contract. During a November 8 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ,” owner Jerry Jones allowed himself to imagine the possibility of Beckham wearing a Cowboys uniform.

“Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor,” Jones explained. “I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good.”

It is not just Jones who would like to see Beckham catching passes from Dak Prescott. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy gushed about Beckham when asked about the team’s interest in signing the playmaker.

“As far as Odell, I think there’s two parts to that question. No. 1, we really love our receiver group, and I really like the balance of the veterans versus the young guys,” McCarthy told reporters on November 7. “So, I think we got some better football with more opportunities in front of us. But in particular to Odell, I’ve always been a huge fan of his. I know from [former Giants coach] Ben McAdoo and [Cowboys assistant Joe Whitt], all the guys that I’ve worked with [the] New York Giants and in the Cleveland Browns.

“Everybody has nothing but great things to say about him. Obviously, I’ve always been so impressed with his football playing ability, but I’ve just heard so many excellent, excellent things about him over the years. So, I think those are conversations for the future, but right now we’re focused on our guys.”

The Cowboys Have Been in Contact With Beckham: Report

Rich Eisen: Why the Dallas Cowboys are the Best Option for Odell Beckham Jr. | The Rich Eisen Show Rich Eisen breaks down the myriad options in front of Odell Beckham Jr. and says why the Dallas Cowboys are the best fit for the free agent WR. Tune in to the Emmy-nominated Rich Eisen Show live for FREE on The Roku Channel at go.roku.com/thericheisenshow and also streaming on Audacy, Sirius channel 218 and XM… 2022-11-08T22:00:13Z

After NFL Network reported that Dallas has been in contact with Beckham during his free agency tour, the Cowboys and Beckham have now responded to the chatter about the receiver moving to Big D. It will be interesting to see if Dallas is willing to meet Beckham’s asking price and sign the receiver to a long-term deal after recovering from an ACL injury.

“While Dallas has not had any contract talks with Beckham’s agent Zeke Sandhu, the team has continued to check in on his health and how his recovery from the knee injury he suffered during Super Bowl LVI has been,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo wrote on November 6. “Beckham is in the final stages of his rehab, and should be ready to help a team down the stretch and potentially in the playoffs.

“Beckham’s hope, sources say, is for a multi-year deal and a home to end his career following a few years of searching and now waiting. The Cowboys now are among the teams expected to take a look at him when he nears full health.”