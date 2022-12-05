Odell Beckham’s Tweet Sparks Speculation Ahead of Visit With Cowboys

Odell Beckham Jr. sparked some speculation on where he will sign after he fired off a passionate tweet during the Dallas Cowboys 54-19 rout of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night.

Beckham is set to visit the Cowboys on Monday and Tuesday, so there’s no doubt he was watching as Dallas reeled off the lopsided victory against the Colts. The in-game tweet from Beckham — which was a message to his son, Zydn — sparked some speculation that perhaps he was envisioning himself in a Cowboys’ uniform.

“I will return to greatness Zydn, I promise you son,” he tweeted. “I promise u. I gotta have u see this. I love u Z.”

It’s a touching message from Beckham, who is at a crucial point of his career as he looks to get back on track after suffering a second torn ACL.

Beckham went through some rough years in Cleveland after a trade from the Giants in 2019, managing just 114 catches for 1,586 yards in 29 games. After an ugly ending with the Browns that resulted in his release, Beckham signed with the Rams and became a significant contributor during their Super Bowl run.

Now with a family to consider, Beckham is looking for his next stop to be a more permanent one.

“Whether it’s Buffalo, Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, or reunion with the Giants,” he told Complex Sports. “I want to be able to spill these last three or four years into these next three or fours into something where I can buy a home, like somewhere I can call home.”

Beckham has already met with the Bills and Giants.

CeeDee Lamb Pushes for Beckham Signing

The Cowboys got some help from their defense in the dominant victory against the Colts but the offense has been chugging along. They’ve scored 28 touchdowns over the last six weeks, going 5-1 over that span, the lone loss coming against the Green Bay Packers on the road in overtime.

CeeDee Lamb has thrived as the No. 1 pass-catcher for the Cowboys, notching 74 catches for 935 yards and five touchdowns. While the signing of Beckham might take away some targets from Lamb, he’s all for adding more talent to the wide receiver corps.

“I mean we’re winning, look at us,” Lamb said. “I mean put yourself in this offense and kind of envision it. We’re distributing the ball very well and I’m sure as hell he would love it. I’m sure.”

Michael Gallup has also come on strong recently as he continues to find his footing after tearing his ACL in January. Gallup had a pair of touchdown grabs against the Colts.

“My knee has been feeling great,” Gallup told the Cowboys’ official site. “It took me a while. A couple of weeks ago I wouldn’t have felt great until Thursday. Now it’s like you can come in on Tuesday or Wednesday and start feeling good.”

Jerry Jones Motivated to Make Deal With Beckham

With the offense clicking, signing Beckham would be an added luxury for the Cowboys. However, it’s one owner Jerry Jones has been very motivated to make happen.

“I don’t think it’s necessary for us to have success with this team and in the playoffs, but it would be a positive,” Jones said after Sunday’s win. “I want this to work. I want it to work. But that means I’m going to be trying to make it work. So I’m going to be looking for reasons to do, not reasons not to do.”

A big part of the visit will be a physical, which will give the Cowboys a good feel for where Beckham is at and how he can contribute this season.

“We want to certainly see something that gives us every opportunity to have a big year this year with him,” Jones said.

The Cowboys appear to be the favorite to land Beckham but much more will unfold following his visit.