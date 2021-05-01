Cowboys Make ‘Head-Scratching’ Picks in 3rd Round of 2021 Draft

The Dallas Cowboys turned in two picks in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft: UCLA defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston — both of which were major reaches, according to renowned draft expert Matt Miller.

“Cover your eyes, #Cowboys fans. I had Osa Odighizuwa as a Day 3 pick. Would love to be proven wrong there,” Miller tweeted.

“Sorry, Dallas. Both DL picks in Round 3 were reaches on my board. I have a great amount of respect for Will McClay, but these picks are head-scratchers,” he added.



Osa – Ranked No. 228 overall Golston – Ranked No. 242 overall — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) May 1, 2021

