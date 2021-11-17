Cowboys Activate Rookie WR, Release Veteran WR: Report

As the 7-2 Dallas Cowboys begin preparations for what could be the game of the year, Sunday’s road showdown with the 6-4 Kansas City Chiefs, the team executed a pair of minor roster moves.

More specifically, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported Tuesday, November 16, the Cowboys activated rookie wide receiver Osirus Mitchell to the practice squad and, in a corresponding transaction, released veteran receiver Damion Ratley from the taxi squad.

Mitchell had previously been stashed on the practice squad-injured list with a sprained foot.

Ratley, a fourth-year pro formerly of the Browns and Giants, was signed in September following injuries to starting WRs Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, both of whom are now healthy.

Background on Mitchell

The-23-year-old originally joined the Cowboys this past May as an undrafted free agent. He participated in the club’s offseason program before being waived at final cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

Mitchell (6-5, 210) played collegiately at Mississippi State where he caught 107 passes for 1,413 yards and 14 touchdowns across 36 career appearances. He was billed as a late-round prospect entering the 2021 NFL draft.

“Large, game-controlling receiver with reliable hands,” Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline said of Mitchell in his pre-draft scouting profile. “Consistently comes back to the ball to make himself an available target, exposes himself to the big hit in order to come away with the reception, and makes the difficult catch in a crowd. Uses his hands to separate from defenders, snatches the ball out of the air, and quickly turns upfield after the catch. Adjusts to the errant throw, reaches back for the pass, and displays strong hands.

“Mitchell is a big-bodied possession receiver who does the little things well, but will struggle to separate at the next level. His reliability catching the ball and potential as a red zone threat could help him grab a roster spot as a fifth receiver.”

With his activation, Mitchell becomes the third wideout on Dallas’ practice team, joining Robert Foster and Brandon Smith.

McCarthy Issues Update on Lamb

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb is expected to be “fine” after sustaining an arm ailment in Sunday’s blowout victory over the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Mike McCarthy revealed.

“I think CeeDee’s going to be fine,” McCarthy said Monday, November 15, via the official team website. “I don’t have an exact (report) on if he’s going to practice Wednesday, but I fully anticipate he’ll be available.”

Lamb’s injury was classified as an arm contusion, which the sophomore star explained “was like a charlie horse in my arm that kept nagging.” Lamb was spotted without a brace in his postgame press conference, and there is no reason to suspect his Week 11 status is in doubt.

Lamb posted six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns versus Atlanta, finishing as Dallas’ leading pass-catcher amid the 43-3 immolation at AT&T Stadium — and rewriting franchise record books in the process.

“With CeeDee Lamb’s touchdown catch from Dak Prescott to open today’s game, he became the fourth player in team history to reach 10 touchdown receptions in the first 25 games of a career, joining Bob Hayes, Dez Bryant and Terrance Williams,” reported the team’s public relations department.