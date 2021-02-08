Cowboys Named Top Destination for 8x Pro Bowler in Free Agency

Patrick Peterson reportedly is headed to the open market, where the Dallas Cowboys could await the perennial Pro Bowl cornerback.

With the news that Peterson and the Arizona Cardinals are parting ways this offseason, the Cowboys have been named among five potential landing spots for the 30-year-old defensive star, according to FanSided.

“The Cowboys need all the help they can get defensively, though new coaching will help and new coordinator Dan Quinn’s scheme has worked best with good depth at cornerback,” FanSided’s Brad Berreman wrote. “Jerry Jones has a bit of cap space to work with, though a second franchise tag or a new contract for quarterback Dak Prescott obviously looms very large this offseason. Peterson is sure to prioritize winning in his new landing spot, which the Cowboys are always trying to do. If having the star on his helmet appeals to him at all, there is a fit here.”

PP’s Resume

Drafted No. 5 overall by Arizona in the 2011 draft, Peterson is established as one of the best cornerbacks of his generation. Equally adept in coverage and against the run, he’s totaled 499 combined tackles, 91 pass deflections, and 28 interceptions across 154 career games — all starts.

The 6-foot-1, 203-pound corner is also known for his special teams prowess; he’s chipped in over 1,800 punt-return yards (9.3 career yards per return average) and four touchdowns, and 64 receiving yards on 10 catches, three of which went for first downs.

Dallas received an up-close look at his skill-set in 2018 when he pick-sixed quarterback Cooper Rush amid a preseason contest between the clubs. It was classic Peterson: reading Rush’s eyes, jumping Tavon Austin’s route, and scampering to the house.

Peterson continues to perform at an elite level despite Father Time rearing its ugly head. In 2020, the three-time first-team All-Pro recorded 61 tackles and three INTs as the Cardinals finished 10th in pass defense, one spot ahead of the Cowboys.

If Signed …

First of all, Peterson’s going to cost a pretty penny. He’s not yet at an advanced NFL age nor has his play began to decline. He enters free agency as the available CB1, far and away the best option on a mark that includes Dallas’ Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis, and should have prospective suitors blowing up his phone.

Spotrac projects Peterson landing a contract worth roughly $10.4 million annually, perhaps too much for the Cowboys’ blood considering they wield less than $20 million in salary-cap space, as of this writing.

But, assuming Jerry Jones pulls the trigger, Peterson instantly slots in as a starter opposite impressive 2020 second-rounder Trevon Diggs, who led the team in interceptions as a rookie. It’s likely that one of Awuzie or Lewis will walk, creating a massive void atop the depth chart that Peterson could expertly fill.

