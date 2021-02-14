Cowboys Star Shoots His Shot, Recruits 8x Pro Bowler for America’s Team

NFL free agency has not even begun but Dallas Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence is already making recruiting pitches to several players including eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson. Lawrence tagged Peterson in a tweet with phone and eyeball emojis indicating the defensive end wants to talk to Peterson about signing with the Cowboys in free agency.

Lawrence also sent a similar tweet tagging J.J. Watt shortly after news broke that the star pass rusher had been released by the Texans. Both players are free agents that the Cowboys could take a look at signing this offseason. During a recent episode of The Draft Show, NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks discussed the idea of selling Peterson on signing with the Cowboys and switching positions from corner to safety.

“You sell it differently, so what you do is you bring him in and you say, ‘We got plans for you to be a big nickel. So, we’re going to put you in the slot. We’re going to put in the box because your instincts enable you to make more plays,'” Brooks explained. “Then you start sliding him in to safety, ‘Hey,get a couple reps here and free [safety].’ So, it’s an evolution that’s really being able to paint the picture for here’s how you are going to be able to play another five or six years. We’re going to put you in a position to be around the ball.”

Peterson Dismissed the Rumor That He Is Definitely Leaving the Cardinals

Peterson recently shot down the rumor that he has agreed not to re-sign with the Cardinals. The All-Pro corner emphasized that nothing has been decided, especially since free agency does not get started until March.

“There is no real update,” Peterson explained on the All Things Covered podcast, per AZCardinals.com. “It is just what you said it was: A dirty rumor. … Me and the team haven’t talked about contracts, we haven’t talked about parting ways. That’s just what it is, a dirty rumor. I don’t know where (the reporter) got his insight from, but that was a dirty rumor.”

Peterson Has Played in Every Game in 9 of His 10 NFL Seasons

Peterson is coming off a five-year, $70 million contract where he had a $12 million salary last season, per Spotrac. Wherever Peterson signs, he is likely going to be taking a pay cut compared to his previous deal. The Cowboys have been bargain shoppers in free agency in recent years, and it will be worth watching whether Peterson can be signed at a price Dallas is willing to pay.

The corner finished with three interceptions, eight pass deflections and 61 tackles in 16 games last season. Peterson has been remarkably durable playing in all 16 games in nine of his 10 NFL seasons. The Cowboys are looking to overhaul their defense starting with the hire of former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn as the team’s new defensive coordinator.

“There will certainly be guidelines that you want to fit guys into, but more than anything, what do you have and how to feature guys will drive a little bit of how you can play,” Quinn said on the PFF NFL Podcast, via DallasCowboys.com. “That’s to me the top of the pile. Scheme-wise everybody has enough defensive flexibility to last for a while. It’s about how to put guys in the best spots and also having guys who can play significant roles of doing certain things really, really well. So that’s what I’m looking forward to, getting a chance to visit and see these players (on film) and find out all the unique stuff they have.”

