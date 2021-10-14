Patriots QB Mac Jones Sends Message on Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs

The NFL is taking notice of the emergence of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, but New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is already familiar with him thanks to their time together at Alabama. When asked if he would avoid throwing at Diggs, Jones emphasized that he will not be afraid to throw at any NFL corner but admitted he has to pay special attention to where the Cowboys star is at all times.

“Obviously, you can’t be afraid of anybody or anything like that and you just have to know where he’s at, because you have to respect him, respect his game, respect his knowledge and respect everybody on that defense and their coaching staff because they do a good job in preparation and it showed up on the tape,” Jones noted during an October 13 press conference. “And we have all the respect in the world for those guys and they’re playing really well and it’ll be a lot of fun to just compete with them.”

Jones on Diggs: ‘He’s All Over the Tape’

Jones admitted that Diggs had his number a few times when he was running Alabama’s scout team offense before he emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in college football. The Patriots quarterback detailed what makes Diggs so effective as a corner.

“Yeah for sure, I mean, he’s all over the tape, he’s sideline to sideline making plays and playing his technique and you have to be aware of where he is at all times,” Jones noted. “And yeah, he makes plays and it’s not just him, too. There’s other guys on the team that are also making plays, and they all play hard and they play together. So, it’s a really good all-around defense, and they play together as a team and we got to be ready to go.”

Belichick on Cowboys: ‘Not Really a Lot of Weaknesses on This Team’

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick described Diggs as “distinctive, very talented guy” heading into the Week 6 matchup. Belichick noted there are “not really a lot of weaknesses” about the Cowboys this season.

“Very, very well coached, do a really good job offensively with their schemes and put a lot of pressure on the defense,” Belichick noted during his October 13 press conference. “Defensively, as I said, they pretty much do everything well. They rank at the top of the league in almost every category on offense and defense and it goes in kicking games.

“So, not really a lot of weaknesses on this team, averaging 40 points a game in the last three weeks and one pretty decisively, beat the Chargers. They’re obviously a good team there, it’s their only loss. So, it’s a pretty, pretty talented team. We know we’re gonna have to play our best game, so that’s what we’re getting ready to do.”

The Cowboys enter the matchup as a three-point favorite as they travel to Foxborough. It will be worth watching to see if Diggs is given fewer opportunities to make plays against opposing offenses as a result of his six interceptions through the first five games.