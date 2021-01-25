‘Surprise Team’ Emerges as Speculated Suitor for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Until or unless Dak Prescott signs a long-term contract with the Dallas Cowboys, the rest of the NFL is viewing the franchise quarterback for what he is: an impending unrestricted free agent.

As such, three teams have been bandied about as potential Prescott suitors. Including Bill Belichick’s needy New England Patriots.

Via NFLAnalysis.net (which also floated Washington and Indianapolis):

Dak Prescott is a very down to earth, hardworking dude who would fit like a glove in Bill Belichick’s system up in Foxboro. The Patriots enter the 2021 offseason with the second most cap space in the NFL and without a reliable starter at the quarterback position. All of the disappointments from the 2020 season could disappear in a flurry if the Patriots were able to pry Prescott away from the Dallas Cowboys. The Patriots would also do a good job of building around the talent they have in Prescott as they would groom him to be the next Championship caliber quarterback in New England. Prescott could make a legendary career decision by opting to sign with New England as they would help him reach a level of success he has never reached before. He will have his options this offseason and the Patriots could be a good one.

What About Indy?

Indeed, Belichick will be hunting for a new signal-caller after the one-and-done Cam Newton experiment. Newton, set to become a free agent, was effective on the ground in 2020, scoring 12 rushing touchdowns (mostly in goal-to-go situations), but was almost worthless through the air, completing 242-of-368 passes for 2,657 yards, eight TDs and 10 interceptions across 15 starts.

But the Patriots, judging by this season’s tape, aren’t a non-Tom Brady QB away from winning a Super Bowl. They have holes throughout the roster and would be better served addressing the position through the draft.

The Colts, however, are a Prescott away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Frank Reich’s squad boasts an elite offensive line, rushing attack and defense and has a massive hole atop the depth chart following Philip Rivers’ retirement.

Via NFLAnalysis.net:

Prescott could be put in a win-win situation if the Indianapolis Colts come calling. The Colts, who were a playoff team in 2020, saw Philip Rivers retire and Dak Prescott could be the next great AFC South quarterback. Choosing to play for the Colts, who enter the offseason with the most cap space in the NFL, would not only pay well, but it would prove to help Prescott play well also. Half of the teams in the AFC South will be rebuilding for quite a while and getting to pile points on two of the lower tiered teams in the league could seem appealing to Prescott. If Prescott is simply looking to secure his bag and take his talents to a solid team, the Colts could be the team he chooses. Prescott would get ample opportunities to succeed under Frank Reich’s guidance and the Colts could run the AFC South for years to come.

The Colts are also among the favorites to acquire Matthew Stafford, who’s parting ways with the Detroit Lions this offseason. San Francisco is the other front-runner for Stafford’s services, according to Las Vegas oddsmakers.

