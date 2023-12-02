Eagles’ Jalen Carter Calls Out 49ers Offense: ‘I Ain’t Heard Nothing’

The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles are set for an NFC-defining clash and shots have already been fired from both sides. After 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel’s comments this past summer have been highlighted and rehashed, Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter is giving his two cents.

While not direct rivals, the Eagles and 49ers have plenty of history together. Most recently, it was the Eagles’ turn to celebrate after their 31-7 win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship game. As tension increases, Carter was asked about the San Francisco offense and didn’t hesitate to take aim.

“They got a lot of weapons out there on the outside but I’m on the inside, I’m in the trenches, I ain’t heard nothing about the o-line,” Carter said on December 1.

Last year’s NFC title game doesn’t feel like a sign of things to come, though. 49ers QB Brock Purdy was injured in that game early and San Francisco never bounced back. But hiladelphia is still on a roll going into 2023, now 10-1 on the season. The 49ers are doing well themselves at 8-3, but Sunday will be their hardest test yet.

What Deebo Samuel Said About Eagles, James Bradberry

It’s not a great look to trash talk a team after being eliminated by them. But Deebo has always been outspoken, and that’s not going to change. But his words from this past offseason, notably calling Eagles CB James Bradberry “trash,” have now been a key talking point this week.

However, Samuel isn’t backing down. When asked about the comments, the former South Carolina Gamecock stuck to his guns:

“I don’t regret nothing I said.”

It’s classic Deebo, but it certainly gives an already successful and tough Eagles team motivation. San Francisco may have a chip on its shoulder, but this Philadelphia team seems to as well.

That being said, Bradberry specifically didn’t fire back any shots.

“Of course, I don’t necessarily like what he said,” Bradberry said, per NBC Sports. “I wish he would have used a better word to describe my play. But it is what it is. At the end of the day, all I can do is control my work ethic and what I do day to day.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Versus Philly

In terms of their all-time record, the 49ers have bested the Eagles 20-15-1. However, things have shifted in Philadelphia’s favor in the Kyle Shanahan era. The 49ers head coach has not had great success against the NFC East powerhouse, going 1-3 in four matchups.

Granted, each game has it’s own context. The 49ers’ NFC championship loss was affected by Purdy’s injury. The 2017 meeting, a 33-10 Eagles win, came in a year where San Francisco was rebuilding and Philadelphia was on their way to a Super Bowl ring.

Shanahan’s sole victory over the Eagles while with San Francisco happened in 2021. The 49ers won an ugly 17-11 game. It was similar to 2017 but flipped, as Philadelphia HC Nick Sirianni was in his first year rebuilding the Eagles.

On Sunday, Shanahan and the 49ers get a chance to not only make a statement about their hopes for a Super Bowl this year, but also get some form of revenge on the Eagles.