Predicted Trade Proposal Sees Cowboys Acquire Freak Athlete Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys could acquire one of the top young wide receivers in the game.

According to a trade proposal from Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, the Cowboys could acquire Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf in a blockbuster trade proposal that would see them trade 2023 first and second-round draft picks. Metcalf recently sat out the Seahawks’ three-day minicamp back in June due to his desire for a new contract. Kay attributes the Cowboys’ massive amount of salary cap space — more than $20 million — and their amount of draft picks for 2023 as reasons for why Dallas should pursue the trade.

“The 24-year-old skipped Seattle’s mandatory minicamp while holding out for his new deal,” says Kay. “The Cowboys could swoop in and capitalize on this situation, offering the rebuilding Seahawks a package of draft capital in exchange for the rising star. Considering the Cowboys have more than $20 million in available cap space—more than all but two teams in the league right now—and possess all of their picks in the 2023 draft, this could be a relatively simple move for all parties to hash out.”

Eisen Urges Cowboys to Trade for Metcalf

This isn’t the first time the idea of the Cowboys acquiring Metcalf has been thrown around. According to NFL Network’s Rich Eisen (via Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher), it’s a move that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is “built to make.”

“Dallas should be on the phone to Seattle right now,” said Eisen. “How huge would DK Metcalf be with a star on the side of his helmet? … I do appreciate his star ability to make himself a figurative star wherever he goes, but the star on the side of that helmet. Thanksgiving days, Monday nights, Sunday nights.”

The fit on both sides makes perfect sense. Metcalf is desiring a new long-term contract that would make him one of the highest-paid receivers in the game. Entering the 2022 season, the 24-year-old receiver is due to earn just under $4 million this season, making him the 42nd highest-paid receiver. The former Pro Bowl receiver’s market value is $22 million per year across four seasons, according to Spotrac. That number would make Metcalf the seventh highest-paid receiver in the game.

The more likely scenario sees Metcalf match — if not exceed — A.J. Brown’s deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Brown was acquired by the Eagles during the 2022 NFL draft and signed a four-year, $100 million contract.

When considering both Metcalf and Brown are from the same draft class and Metcalf has superior stats — 216 receptions for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns compared to Brown’s 185 receptions for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns — there is no reason to believe Metcalf will accept less than what Brown received.

Metcalf is a Physical Specimen at Wide Receiver

The 6-foot-4, 229-pound receiver’s production regressed a little bit in 2021 compared to 2020 — 75 receptions for 967 yards compared to his 2020 season totals of 83 receptions for 1,303 yards — but he remains one of the few true physical specimen wide receivers in the league.

Metcalf once registered a 1.9% body fat while bench-pressing 27 reps of at least 225 pounds at the NFL combine back in 2019 — tied for most by an NFL receiver since 2003. He also ran the 40-yard-dash in 4.33 seconds, tying for the third-fastest of any receiver from that class.

The Cowboys are currently lacking in wide receiver depth following the departures of Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson. Michael Gallup is still recovering from ACL surgery and could miss the first two or three games of the season. That means outside of CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys are lacking in proven receivers.

If Dallas were to acquire the Seahawks receiver, the Metcalf-Lamb duo may immediately become the best in the league.

Considering the Cowboys are thinking Super Bowl or bust, acquiring a young star like Metcalf for draft picks is a no-brainer.