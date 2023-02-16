Prolific WR Considered ‘Top Trade’ Target for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys could emerge as a potential trade destination for a top young wide receiver.

According to a list compiled by Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, one of Dallas’ “top trade” targets should be none other than Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. As Ballentine mentions, Higgins would be the “perfect running mate” for CeeDee Lamb as Dallas seeks a legit No. 2 option at wide receiver.

“In other words, he’d be a perfect running mate for CeeDee Lamb,” said Ballentine. “Watching what Jalen Hurts was able to do with DeVonta Smith and Brown at his disposal should show the Cowboys that they need to get aggressive to make up for trading away Amari Cooper last offseason.”

Ballentine does warn that a potential trade scenario is a bit of a longshot because it would likely require the Cowboys to give up a first-round draft pick.

“This one is a bit of a longshot and would likely require at least a first-round pick to get it done, but it’s at least worth picking up the phone and calling the Cincinnati Bengals about Tee Higgins,” says Ballentine.

Why Tee Higgins Makes Perfect Sense for Cowboys

When purely looking at the fit in Dallas, Higgins would make perfect sense. The young receiver has turned in back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons despite playing the No. 2 role to Ja’Marr Chase. Higgins posted 74 receptions for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns during the 2022 season. The stats are actually very similar to the stat line that Lamb produced during the 2021 season when he posted 79 receptions for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns.

According to Pro Football Focus, Higgins posted a 78.4 offensive grade and 78.8 receiving grade during the 2022 season. With the exception of Lamb, those grades were better than any Cowboys receiver, including Michael Gallup, who posted a 62.6 offensive grade and 61.9 receiving grade last season.

Ballentine also further argues that the fact that Higgins will play under the rookie contract for at least another season — he is not eligible to sign a contract extension until next year — and that the Bengals likely won’t be able to afford him on his new contract makes him a possible trade candidate.

Why Higgins Would Be Bargain Deal for Cowboys

“Higgins would make perfect sense because they would still get one more year of his rookie deal, making him easy to fit under the cap in 2023 before giving him an extension,” says Ballentine. “The Bengals should obviously be looking to re-sign him, but with Joe Burrow heading toward extension time, it’s going to be difficult for them to keep everyone and stay under the cap.”

Higgins is currently under a four-year, $8.7 million deal that will pay him just a shade under $4 million for the 2023 season, making him the 57th-highest paid receiver in the NFL. According to Spotrac, Higgins’ projected market value is $20.1 million per year across four seasons for a total of slightly more than $80.5 million, which would make him the 11th-highest paid receiver in the league.

Considering the Cowboys face an underwhelming cap situation entering the offseason — more than $7.6 million over the cap, ranking 20th in the league — acquiring Higgins could be a cheap and viable alternative rather than signing a veteran in free agency.