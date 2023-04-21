Proposed Trade Sees Cowboys Flip $57 Million Starter for 5-Time Pro Bowl Star

A major proposed trade could see the Dallas Cowboys flip a notable starter for a five-time Pro Bowl star.

As proposed by Inside the Star’s Jesus Hernandez, a hypothetical trade scenario would see the Cowboys flip wide receiver Michael Gallup and potentially a few picks in exchange for Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Hernandez argues that with the Cardinals’ future looking bleak, their asking price for Hopkins may be lowered.

“Giving Dak another Pro Bowl wide receiver in Hopkins is beneficial for the Cowboys’ chances of winning games,” writes Hernandez. “The Cardinals’ asking price for Hopkins earlier this month was a bit high. However, now with the Cardinals’ future looking bleak, they might be open to trading him at a lower cost. Some trade scenarios that can work would be Gallup plus picks for Hopkins.”

Cardinals’ Initial Asking Price for DeAndre Hopkins

As reported by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Arizona’s initial asking price for Hopkins was a second-round draft pick combined with an asset.

The Cowboys upgraded at the wide receiver position by trading for Brandin Cooks during the offseason. Dallas traded just a fifth-round and sixth-round draft pick in exchange for Cooks. While the move certainly upgrades the position compared to last season, Dallas may find it beneficial to move on from Gallup for Hopkins — if the opportunity presents itself.

Following his return from a serious ACL injury suffered at the conclusion of the 2021 season, Gallup posted just 39 receptions for 424 receiving yards and four touchdowns as the No. 2 receiver last season. His 30.3 receiving yards per game was the lowest output over the course of any single season in his career and was a large reason why Dallas added veteran T.Y. Hilton and explored the possibility of signing Odell Beckham.

Why the Cowboys Could Use DeAndre Hopkins

By comparison, Hopkins is not only arguably the best receiver in the league when healthy — five Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections — he posted 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns in just nine appearances last season. His 79.7 receiving yards per game ranked 10th in the league, very similar to the 79.9 receiving yards per game CeeDee Lamb posted.

Although Hopkins is technically the highest-paid receiver in the league from a yearly cap hit standpoint — he’ll earn over $30.7 million in terms of cap hit this season — his base salary of $19.45 million this season and $14.9 million next season are moderate figures.

As Hernandez further argues, the Cowboys are saving money on the salary cap due to a contract restructuring with Cooks. In fact, Dallas is saving $6 million due to Cooks’ restructured deal. That extra amount of money can be used towards a potential trade for Hopkins.

“Let’s not forget, Cooks restructured his deal with the Cowboys,” writes Hernandez. “Cooks’ restructured deal will now save the Cowboys six million in salary cap space for the 2023 season. This allows the Cowboys to have more flexibility with money and to sign or trade for another player who can instantly make an impact.”

The Cowboys have over $16.5 million in available cap space, ranking 11th among all teams. Dallas could have the cap space necessary in order to acquire Hopkins.

With the draft taking place next week, we could see a potential Hopkins trade on the table. If the Cardinals do lower their asking price for Hopkins, the Cowboys should explore adding the accomplished wide receiver.