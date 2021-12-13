Cowboys DE Randy Gregory Predicted to Sign Massive Deal

Unsigned beyond this season, Randy Gregory is playing his way into a future payday.

The veteran Dallas Cowboys defensive end is ranked as Pro Football Focus’ 14th-best player scheduled to hit NFL unrestricted free agency in 2022, and projected by the analytics giant to land a two-year, $25 million contract — including $15 million guaranteed — on the open market.

Gregory has finally reached unrestricted free agent status after getting drafted No. 60 overall in 2015 and making an impressive return to full-time football action over the last two seasons. His 90.7 pass-rush grade through Week 13 of the 2021 season ranks third among edge rushers, and his 17.3% pressure percentage ranks sixth among edge rushers with at least 100 pass-rush snaps. The big question may be whether Dallas is able to retain a player who has developed into a premier pass-rusher while also paying edge defender Demarcus Lawrence top-five money at the position. If Gregory does reach free agency, there may be a long line of teams vying for his services.

Gregory Returned to Action in Big Way

Welcome back, Randy. After sitting out since Week 9 due to a calf injury, the fourth-year pro returned to the starting lineup for Sunday’s 27-20 squeaker over the Washington Football Team.

Staying on topic, Gregory likely made himself a few more shekels with his performance: one solo tackle, one pass deflection, two quarterback hits, and a sack-fumble on Washington’s Taylor Heinicke that cemented Dallas’ ninth victory of the 2021 campaign.

Entering Week 15, Gregory has amassed 14 QB hits, six sacks, and three forced fumbles across 315 defensive snaps this season, grading out as PFF’s No. 10 edge defender among 110 qualifiers.

It took several years of setbacks, but Gregory has shown the pass-rushing ability that made him a high-end prospect in the 2015 NFL Draft. He is at his best as a designated pass-rusher rushing off the edge.

PFF Estimates Potential Gallup Deal

Checking in at No. 16 on PFF’s list of the top-75 projected free agents is Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup, whom they view as a “fantastic complementary piece” in an offense with an established WR1. No different than his current situation, in other words.

The outlet nevertheless forecasts a four-year, $55 million pact ($32.5 million guaranteed) for Gallup, the total value of which would surpass the likes of Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins ($54.5 million), Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill ($54 million), and the Rams’ Cooper Kupp ($47.25 million).

A 2018 third-round draft pick, Gallup has posted 185 receptions for 2,781 yards and 14 touchdowns over 52 career games.