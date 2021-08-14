Cowboys Reveal New Injury to Key Projected Starter: Report

The injuries for the Dallas Cowboys are starting to add up as yet another projected starter is sidelined. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed after the team’s preseason loss to the Cardinals that pass rusher Randy Gregory was sent home prior to the contest to be treated for a foot injury.

“In postgame press conference, Mike McCarthy said Randy Gregory returned home early because he is dealing with a foot injury,” ESPN’s Todd Archer tweeted. “He practiced Wed. and said he wanted to play vs. Arizona, so might not be too serious, however, he also said he needs all the preseason work he can get.”

Gregory has only started one game in his four NFL seasons but is expected to be relied on heavily in 2021. His status takes on added significance with defensive tackle Neville Gallimore sustaining a significant injury against the Cardinals. Demarcus Lawrence is also coming off offseason back surgery. Gregory posted 3.5 sacks, 21 tackles, 12 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles in 10 games last season.

Gregory Is One of 14 Players on the Cowboys Leadership Council

Gregory has had his challenges during his career with the Cowboys, including four league suspensions. The defensive end appears to be turning the corner, and McCarthy recently revealed Gregory is one of 14 players on the team’s leadership council.

“It’s a huge statement,” McCarthy said of Gregory’s addition, per DallasCowboys.com. “We all have history. So you have a starting point and based on our starting point to where he is today, he’s made a huge leap. But I really think it’s just the beginning.”

Gregory: ‘I Still Have a Lot to Prove’

While Gregory admits he has made progress, the pass rusher does not want to give the impression that he has arrived. Gregory has received praise throughout the offseason, so his injury is worth monitoring in hopes that it does not get in the way of a potential breakout season.

“Look, I still have a lot to prove,” Gregory noted in July, via DallasCowboys.com. “There’s a lot of talk going around right now, and I really believe I’m having a good offseason. But there’s still a lot to prove on the field. So don’t want to sit here and say, ‘Did you ever doubt that you could get here?’ I still feel like I still haven’t really, truly arrived. There’s a lot for me to do.

“With that said, I still want to give myself a pat on the back. I really feel like I deserve it and I’ve worked hard to get to this point. From this point on I’ve just got to put some good play on the field and stay out of trouble, which I’m trying to do, and be the guy that everyone expects me to be and I expect myself to be.”

Gregory’s injury opened up an opportunity for Bradlee Anae to start against the Cardinals, and the defensive end shined at getting to the quarterback. The Cowboys also have Tarell Basham, Dorance Armstrong and Ron’Dell Carter fighting for the chance to start opposite Lawrence on the defensive line.