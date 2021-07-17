Cowboys Release Veteran Defender Days Before Training Camp

Four days before opening training camp, the Dallas Cowboys executed a roster transaction, releasing veteran cornerback Rashard Robinson, the team announced Saturday.

In April, Robinson was suspended two 2021 regular-season games without pay by the NFL for violating its policy on performance-enhancing substances. He had participated in Dallas’ offseason program, including Organized Team Activities and minicamp practices, despite the ban.

The club’s official website suggests a subsequent roster move could be forthcoming.

With Robinson’s release, the Cowboys technically have an open roster spot since the NFL has granted an International Pathway Program exemption for offensive tackle Isaac Alarcón, who spent last year on the practice squad and will participate in training camp again this year.

None-Too-Surprising Release

No relation to Cowboys 2020 fourth-round pick Reggie Robinson, Rashard originally signed to Dallas’ practice squad last September following the promotion of now-former cornerback Brandon Carr.

Robinson was elevated to the active roster in November and appeared in four games, making three starts, as injuries and poor play decimated the CB corps. He recorded 20 tackles over 187 defensive snaps and allowed 13 completions on 16 targets.

Robinson, 25, faced dire odds of cracking this year’s squad. The Cowboys are extremely high on sophomore coverman Trevon Diggs, a hopeful defensive cornerstone, and invested significant money this offseason to retain Jourdan Lewis. This, before using second- and third-round choices on CBs Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright, respectively.

Cowboys Learn Cost to Acquire Xavien Howard: Report

Speaking of corners, the sport’s top playmaker at the position, Miami Dolphins All-Pro Xavien Howard, could soon hit the trade block. And the Cowboys may choose to pursue his services, as has been speculated.

The cost for which, according to NFL Network’s Mike Silver, is “at least a first-round pick” on top of a new contract that would make Howard one of, if not the NFL’s highest-paid CB.

Howard, 28, inked a five-year, $75 million extension with the Dolphins in 2019. His source of disgruntlement — he skipped offseason practices in protest — reportedly stems from earning less on an annual basis ($15.05 million) than teammate Byron Jones ($16.5 million), the former Cowboys star.

“There’s a lot of trade chatter concerning Dolphins All-Pro CB Xavien Howard, who led the NFL with 10 interceptions in 2020 & is unhappy with his contract,” Silver reported Wednesday. “Howard, who signed a five-year, $75.25-million extension two years ago, wants a new, improved deal in the wake of his stellar 2020 season. He’s not likely to get it from Miami. It would likely take at least a first-round pick (plus the willingness to pay up) to land him. There are several teams, all in win-now mode, pondering such a move. If no one steps up to meet Miami’s price, Howard (who skipped the offseason program) could try to force the issue by holding out of training camp. He could be fined $50,000 a day in that scenario. Stay tuned.”

