Cowboys Forced Into Brutal Move with Promising Young Player

Reggie Robinson was caught in the crossfire of Tuesday’s roster cutdown deadline.

The Dallas Cowboys placed the second-year cornerback on injured reserve with a toe issue. Because Robinson was sent to IR before the start of the regular season, he will not be eligible to return at any point in 2021, per NFL rules.

In order to reduce the squad to 85 players, Dallas also placed fullback Sewo Olonilua (neck) on IR, waived/injured linebacker Anthony Hines, and “outright released” cornerback Kyron Brown and wide receiver Brennan Eagles, the team announced.

The Cowboys face two additional cutdown deadlines: Aug. 24 (80 players) and Aug. 31 (53), the latter of which will occur following their preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Background on R²

The “pet cat” of Cowboys personnel boss Will McClay, Robinson was a 2020 fourth-round pick whose rookie campaign was marred by an ill-fated conversion from corner to safety under then-defensive coordinator Mike Nolan. He logged just one tackle and one forced fumble across five appearances.

“I think he’s got a lot of potential. With the coaching that we have, I think he can be a good player,” McClay said after last year’s draft, per The Athletic.



Out went Nolan and with new DC Dan Quinn came a recalibration, Robinson switching back to CB. He was expected to compete for a backup role behind the likes of roster locks Trevon Diggs, Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, and Anthony Brown.

“Dallas is telling him he’s moving back to corner, maybe to help a secondary that in 2020 was a failure in most every way,” Mike Fisher of SI.com reported in March.

Robinson (6-1, 205) primarily played CB at Tulsa, tallying 101 solo tackles, 34 pass deflections, and three interceptions over 41 collegiate games. But he cut his teeth at safety, starring in the role at Cleburne (Tx.) High School. Robinson’s pre-draft scouting profile described a true defensive back rather than someone pigeon-holed into one position.

“He has average instincts, but his length can be a disruptive factor in close quarters,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said. “If he can crank up his run-support intensity, he might get looks as a zone corner or a safety.”

Dallas to Lure Ex-Starter Out of Retirement?

The Athletic’s Bob Sturm wrote in his latest mailbag that it’s “very possible” the Cowboys reach out to former starting center Joe Looney at some point this season, provided the club remains in contention and Looney is willing to accept a backup role behind incumbent pivot man Tyler Biadasz.

Do the Cowboys make a phone call to the now-retired Joe Looney to see if he would be open to being an insurance policy at center for us this year? [Connor] Williams cannot be an option. Please tell me he can’t. — Brian H I think a month or two from now, that phone call is very possible. If they are contending, Joe Looney coming back is on my radar for sure, Brian.

Looney spent five seasons in Dallas from 2016-2020. He made 77 appearances over that span, starting 32 games, primarily at center. Looney signed a free-agent contract with the New York Giants on July 31. He announced his retirement on Aug. 4.

