Dak Prescott Sends Strong Message on Cowboys Coaching Rumors

While Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has publicly vouched for Mike McCarthy, the rumors about other potential options in Big D are not going anywhere. With Sean Payton sitting out the 2022 season, we can expect the former Saints coach to loom over the Cowboys in the fall, especially if the team underperforms.

During Super Bowl week, Dak Prescott did his best to back McCarthy by offering his head coach a strong endorsement. After Jones made odd remarks saying he would consider Quinn if the Cowboys needed a head coach in a hypothetical scenario, Prescott was asked for his thoughts about the ongoing rumors. Prescott made it clear that there is no tension between McCarthy and Quinn.

“I’m gonna make sure that that we’re not, as you said, the knives aren’t out between our head coach and our D.C.,” Prescott said during a February 10 interview on The Rich Eisen Show. “That’s so false, so false.”

Jones: ‘Mike Knows That Someday, Somebody Will Be Coaching the Cowboys Other Than Him’





Jones created headlines after admitting that he would consider Quinn as a potential future head coach for the Cowboys. The Cowboys owner emphasized that Quinn is “very qualified” to be a head coach again.

“He’s certainly qualified, he’s very qualified,” Jones told reporters during Senior Bowl week on February 2. “Yes, I would consider if I didn’t have a coach, I would have been interviewing him [Quinn] for coach.”

Jones was then asked how these sort of statements go over with McCarthy. The Cowboys owner did not seem concerned about hurting McCarthy’s feelings.

“Mike knows that someday somebody will be coaching the Cowboys other than him,” Jones added. “He knows that. That’s my whole point.”

Prescott: ‘Coach McCarthy Knows Exactly the Kind of Coach Dan Quinn Is’





Prescott conceded that Quinn is “head coach material” but added that the Cowboys are behind McCarthy. The Cowboys quarterback was put in an awkward position trying to explain what his owner meant by his comments. Prescott noted he had not previously heard Jones’ interview.

“Yeah, I think that’s obvious, I mean, obviously coach won’t be coaching us for forever, but Coach McCarthy has done a great job just with the culture of this team, so.” Prescott said of Jones’ comments. “…Just the culture, just our messaging, just the way, it’s just our brotherhood in our locker room. I’ve never been a part of a team where there was on offense and defense it was the same.

“You would have thought a defensive end was in the same position group as a receiver, just from how close in the camaraderie of the group. And I credit coach for just investing so much into that and just in the timing and the planning and everything that we do in our scheduling to make sure that we’re as close-knit of a team as we need to be.

“And in the same sense, the coaches are that as well, so I say that as Coach McCarthy knows exactly the kind of coach Dan Quinn is, we all do as players and even us on offense. We know his impact, we know how great of a leader that he is. He’s a coach that took his team to a Super Bowl, so I think it’s a no-brainer in that he’s a head coach material. But right now, obviously, we’re all following McCarthy.”