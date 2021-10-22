Cowboys Urged to Add Former Rival All-Pro Defender

The Dallas Cowboys are the talk of the NFL but there are a few available veteran free agents that could help bolster the team’s rotation. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggested the Cowboys make a mid-season addition by signing former All-Pro defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison. The stout defensive lineman had short stints with the Seahawks and Packers last season.

“Dallas had a front-row seat to the best years of Damon Harrison’s career,” Ballentine detailed. “His lone All-Pro season was with the New York Giants where he saw the Cowboys twice a year. When the 32-year-old was searching for employment last year, he said it would ‘have been nice to be able to stay home’ in relation to signing with the Cowboys. But Dallas showed no interest in the defensive tackle.

“Fast-forward another year and the run defense in Dallas is still a concern. Damien Harris’ 101-yard day was the latest example of that. Harrison’s last action came in Green Bay in 2020 when he posted a PFF grade of 66.9. That still makes him a serviceable lane-clogging one-technique who could be incorporated into the rotation.”

Harrison in 2020: ‘Dallas Was My No. 1 Choice’

After beginning the 2020 season unsigned, Harrison joined the Seahawks where he played in six games before being released. Harrison later signed with the Packers just before the team’s postseason run.

The defensive tackle is best known to Cowboys fans for his three seasons with the Giants, including being named an All-Pro in 2016. Harrison labeled the Cowboys his “No. 1 choice” when he was looking for a team last season.

“It’s home for me,” Harrison told Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher in October 2020. “I’d love to play close to home. It’d alleviate some stress on my wife. Dallas was my No. 1 choice.”

It did not work out the first time around, but perhaps the Cowboys will come calling as the team eyes a Super Bowl run. Trysten Hill has yet to play this season and the Cowboys could use depth in the middle of their defensive line.

“Oh, me on the Cowboys, I would’ve been a hero back in New Iberia – that’s Cowboys Country – and here in my (DFW) neighborhood as well,” Harrison added before signing with the Seahawks. “I just know wherever I end up with get the best version of me.”

CB Brian Poole Is Another Potential Target for the Cowboys

The Cowboys secondary continues to be a topic of discussion, despite the emergence of Trevon Diggs. Dallas rookie Kelvin Joseph returned to the practice field, but Ballentine suggested the Cowboys could make a run at free-agent corner Brian Poole.

“Jourdan Lewis was just named a captain for the matchup against the New England Patriots, but that doesn’t mean he’s having a great season on the field,” Ballentine added. “The 26-year-old is in his sixth season with the Cowboys so there’s a sense of familiarity, but he’s having one of his worse years in coverage right now. He’s giving up a passer rating of 108.7 when targeted this season, including two touchdowns already.

“It wouldn’t hurt for the Cowboys to bring in a little competition in the slot, and Brian Poole would be a perfect candidate. Playing for the Jets last season, the 29-year-old held opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of 61.6 when targeted and held all opponents out of the end zone.”