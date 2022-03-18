Cowboys Linked to Possible Reunion With Former Playmaker: Report

The Dallas Cowboys may be looking towards a familiar face to fill their void at wide receiver. Dallas’ 105.3 the Fan’s NFL insider Bobby Belt noted there is likely some “mutual interest” between Beasley and the Cowboys about a potential reunion. Beasley was recently released by the Bills and is a free agent.

“I wouldn’t close the door on a Cole Beasley reunion in Dallas,” Belt tweeted on March 18. “I’m not saying there are ongoing negotiations, but I think there could be some mutual interest there at the right price.”

Beasley posted 82 receptions for 693 yards and a touchdown in his 16 appearances last season, which included eight starts. The wideout is just one year removed from notching a career-high 967 receiving yards along with four touchdowns. Buffalo’s addition of Emmanuel Sanders along with the emergence of second-year receiver Gabe Davis contributed to Beasley’s decreased role in 2021.

Beasley was given permission by the Bills to talk with potential teams about a possible trade. Buffalo was unable to find a viable trade partner and opted to release Beasley as free agency got underway.

The Cowboys Are in the Market for a New Receiver After Losing Cooper & Wilson

The Cowboys have a glaring hole at receiver after trading Amari Cooper to the Browns and losing Cedrick Wilson in free agency. CeeDee Lamb is expected to step into the clear WR1 role in 2022, but Michael Gallup is coming off a season-ending ACL injury.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have a great deal of familiarity with Beasley. The Cowboys signed the receiver as an undrafted free agent out of SMU in 2012 and the wideout went on to play a key role in the team’s offense for the next seven seasons. Beasley spent the last three years in Buffalo after signing with the Bills in 2019.

Despite the Cowboys’ obvious need, not everyone is buying the idea of a reunion. Beasley has taken shots at the Cowboys since he departed Dallas, and it will be interesting to see if the two parties are willing to reconcile.

“I was told no on this at the combine,” Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill tweeted in response to Belt’s report.

The Bengals Are the Favorites to Sign Collins

The Cowboys underwent a similar situation with former starting guard La’el Collins. After being unable to make a trade, the Cowboys released Collins as they turn to Terence Steele on the offensive line.

Collins is meeting with the Bengals who are in need of upgrading the offensive line to protect Joe Burrow. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer sees Collins leaving Cincinnati with a new contract.

“New free-agent OT La’el Collins flew to Cincinnati last night, and will be meeting with the Bengals brass all day today,” Breer wrote on March 18. “Nothing’s fully agreed to yet, but it’s fair to assume their plan is to not let him leave town without having signed a contract, and they have a few things working for them—their line coach, Frank Pollack, was Collins’s position coach his first three years in the NFL, and Collins has LSU ties to Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.”