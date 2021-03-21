Legendary Texas QBs Among Free-Agent Fits for Cowboys, Says Analyst

With Andy Dalton’s exit to the Chicago Bears, the Dallas Cowboys are in the market for a new backup quarterback. After the Cowboys signed Dak Prescott to a long-term contract extension, Dallas shifted its free-agent focus to rebuilding the defense. It would be wise for the Cowboys to sign another quarterback given Prescott is coming off a significant injury. One name that continues to come up as a potential option for the Cowboys is Texas Longhorns legend Colt McCoy.

The quarterback has spent the last six years in the NFC East, five seasons with Washington and most recently, the 2020 season as the Giants backup. ESPN’s Todd Archer believes McCoy along with Chase Daniel are among the top available backup options for the Cowboys. Archer also mentioned former Baylor standout Robert Griffin III as another potential target for Dallas.

“The Cowboys would have liked to have kept Dalton, but knew he would jump at the chance to start again,” Archer detailed. “If Dallas wants to look at adding veteran help, there are a few options. The Cowboys could consider Colt McCoy (a free agent who spent the 2020 season with the New York Giants), who has been linked to the Cowboys as a potential backup before. If Chase Daniel is released by the Detroit Lions, which is expected if Detroit cannot find a trade partner, he could be an option to return home, having played at Southlake (Texas) Carroll High School.”

McCoy Has Started 30 Games Over His Career

McCoy possesses a number of qualities that make him a viable backup option. The quarterback has experience with 30 career starts and has enough talent to help the Cowboys win games if needed for a short span of games. McCoy played in four games last season notching 375 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception while completing 60.6 percent of his passes.

The Athletic’s Jon Machota also labeled McCoy as a fit for the Cowboys along with Alex Smith. Machota believes the Cowboys will sign another quarterback to compete with the current trio of backups on the roster.

“Dalton’s departure means the current depth chart behind Prescott consists of Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush,” Machota explained. “It’s hard to believe Mike McCarthy will be fine with that quarterback group heading into training camp. Another veteran will likely be added at some point.”

McCoy Is Among the Affordable Backup Quarterback Options for the Cowboys

While it will be a priority to add depth at quarterback, the Cowboys are unlikely to spend top dollar on a backup. McCoy signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Giants last offseason, per Spotrac.

This would be slightly more affordable than Dalton’s $3 million salary from last season. Griffin had an average annual salary of $2 million during his two seasons with the Ravens.

“I’ve been a starter, and everyone wants to be a starter, but as a backup, it’s just as crucial to handle your business that way,” McCoy reflected on his role as a backup during an April 2020 interview with the Associated Press. “I really feel confident that I bring value to this team and to that quarterback room. I think that approaching it that way is the right way.”

