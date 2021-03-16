Cowboys Interested in Hard-Hitting Starting Safety: Report

It has been a quiet start to NFL free agency for the Dallas Cowboys, but it is not a surprise for a team that is expected to be looking for bargains later in the process. One storyline to watch is whether new Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will look to bring some of his former Falcons players to Dallas. Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins reported the Cowboys “have interest” in Falcons free-agent safety Damontae Kazee.

“A source said Cowboys have interest in FS Damontae Kazee. He played in four games in 2020 before suffering an Achilles injury,” Watkins explained on Twitter. “Kazee is fully healed.”

Kazee started the last three years for the Falcons but his 2020 season was cut short with a torn Achilles tendon. The Falcons safety is two seasons removed from a career year in 2018 where he notched seven interceptions, 10 pass deflections and 82 tackles.

Kazee has experience playing both corner and safety in the NFL. The safety is expected to be ready to participate in training camp and play Week 1, per ProFootballRumors.com.

The Cowboys Have Also Been Connected to Falcons Ex-Pro Bowl Safety Keanu Neal

💥 BOOM 💥 We missed you, @Keanu_Neal! 📺: Watch now on FOX pic.twitter.com/FJINoEuK8F — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 20, 2020

Kazee is not the only member of the Falcons secondary that has been connected to the Cowboys. CBS Sports’ Patrick Walker noted in January that the Cowboys are expected to look at Kazee along with Keanu Neal.

[Donovan] Wilson has earned his role as starter and even played well when tasked with taking reps at free safety, the hard-hitting ballhawk giving Dallas flexibility in which safety position they address first in 2021, but Quinn loves elite safety play so expect him to do his best to ensure the Cowboys are finally all set at both the free and strong roles,” Walker said. “Keep an eye on players like Keanu Neal (safety) and Damontae Kazee (cornerback) as possible rollovers to Dallas from Quinn’s time in Atlanta, Kazee being a viable option to help resolve much-needed depth issues at CB while Neal’s youth and talent would be an exceptional complement to that of Wilson, if Neal can remain healthy — as he mostly did in 2020.”

‘No Big Splashes’ Are Expected for the Cowboys in Free Agency

Huge hit for Kazee pic.twitter.com/2h6WAWf6UX — Carlton (@SlopingGiraffe) November 10, 2019

The Cowboys made their big offseason move prior to free agency by re-signing Dak Prescott. NFL Network’s Jane Slater noted that Cowboys fans should expect “no big splashes” in free agency.

“Cowboys fans this is the excitement in FA you can expect,” Slater noted on Twitter. “Veteran minimums, depth, leadership in rooms. No big splashes. …Cowboys FA pain today Face with tears of joy y’all got Dak and now want more. For lifelong fans, some of you really forget how this thing works each year. Draft, invest in their own. Address areas of need on veteran minimums. Patience, patience.”

During his recent press conference, Dak Prescott praised the hiring of Quinn. Prescott noted that Quinn’s former players told him, “you’re going to love this guy.”

“Coach Quinn; I’ve met him throughout the building,” Prescott said, per USA Today. “He’s a guy who jumps off at you with his demeanor and everything that he carries. But what was most prominent and fulfilling to me was hearing the guys he’s coached, and former teammates of mine, whether it be Keith Smith or other guys, saying, ‘Hey, you’re going to love this guy.’”

